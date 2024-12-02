National Package Protection Day: Over 120 Million Packages Stolen in New Report

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SafeWise marks National Package Protection Day with timely insights and tips to help homeowners safeguard their deliveries during the holiday season. Celebrated annually on the Wednesday after Thanksgiving, the day reminds holiday shoppers to stay vigilant against package theft as online shopping surges.According to the SafeWise 2024 Package Theft Report , over 120 million packages were stolen this year, totaling $16 billion in losses. New York City tops the list this year with around $1 billion in losses and nearly six in 10 households targeted last year. Philadelphia and Chicago round out the top three worst places for package theft, with Chicago leading for the most per capita incidents—728 in 1,000 households hit by porch pirates in 2023.“Package Protection Day is an opportunity to empower homeowners with tools and knowledge to keep their deliveries safe,” said Rebecca Edwards, Lead Safety Expert at SafeWise. “Simple actions like installing a security camera or tracking packages can make a big difference in preventing theft.”SafeWise recommends installing visible security cameras, opting for secure delivery locations, and scheduling packages for times when someone is home. The report found that package tracking and working with neighbors are the most used deterrents after cameras.If you fall victim to package theft, there are steps you can take:- Contact the seller: In our survey, 45% of victims received replacements, and 32% were given refunds after reporting the theft to the retailer.- Report to the carrier: About 14% of respondents said they got a refund from the carrier.- Report to law enforcement: Although package theft is typically categorized as general larceny theft, more states are passing specific laws to address it.The full report and the remaining top 10 worst cities can be viewed at SafeWise.com.About SafeWise:SafeWise.com is dedicated to helping people live safer lives at home and in their communities. The company provides home security insights, product reviews, and expert recommendations. By contextualizing national crime and safety trends, SafeWise offers valuable information on how these issues impact individuals at home and in their neighborhoods.

