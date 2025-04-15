Tacos & Tequila Festival Returns to Vinoy Park with Lucha Libre, Mariachi, and Taco Showdowns

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 4th Annual St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival is back and bigger than ever on Friday, May 9th, and Saturday, May 10th, 2025, at Vinoy Park, bringing a high-energy, flavor-filled celebration to Tampa Bay’s scenic waterfront. Guests can look forward to a weekend packed with 25+ taco vendors, live entertainment, and a taco-eating contest with serious bragging rights on the line.“Each year, we aim to elevate the experience with more flavors, more entertainment, and more reasons to come back,” said Patrick Green, Founder of Brewed Life Festivals. “Whether you're here for the tacos, tequila, or the Lucha Libre, there's something for everyone.” This year’s festival will also be family-friendly, featuring inflatable games and knockerball activities to keep the whole family entertained all weekend long.Festivalgoers will enjoy 100+ taco options, refreshing cocktails, and non-stop entertainment including Lucha Libre wrestling, a live mariachi band, mural artists, and more. One of the weekend’s most anticipated moments is the Taco Eating Contest , where attendees can pay to enter and compete for a prize—and ultimate taco glory.Festival Details:- Location: Vinoy Park, Downtown St. Petersburg (701 Bayshore Dr NE, St. Petersburg, FL 33701)- Dates: Friday, May 9th & Saturday, May 10th, 2025- Time: Friday 4 PM – 10 PM | Saturday 12 PM – 10 PM- Dog-friendly event (leashed pets welcome)Ticket Options:- Dick’s Last Resort VIP Admission ($59 presale only):Includes access to both Dick’s Last Resort and Matador Cantina areas, pork tacos & nachos, 2 premium cocktails from Dick’s Last Resort, shaded lounge areas, comfy seating, and extra games. Ages 21+ (children may accompany adults).- Matador Cantina Admission ($39 presale | $45 day-of):Includes access to the Matador Cantina area with cocktail, spirit, and beer samples from 12+ distilleries and breweries, a double-decker cocktail bar, cigar lounge, frozen cocktails, executive bathroom trailer, extra food vendors, and lounge seating. Ages 21+ (children may accompany adults).- General Admission ($7 presale | $10 day-of):Includes one-day entry into the event.- Children 13 & under enter freeTaco Eating Contest:Open to the boldest taco lovers in Tampa Bay, the Taco Eating Contest will pit participants against each other in a fast-paced challenge. The first contestant to finish all tacos will receive a cash prize, a Champion’s Award, and serious bragging rights. The contest is open to a limited number of competitors, with a small entry fee required. Full contest rules, registration, and details can be found at www.StPeteTacos.com Media & Influencer Opportunities:Press, food bloggers, and social media influencers are invited to cover the St. Pete Tacos & Tequila Festival with exclusive access to vendor tastings, behind-the-scenes photo and video opportunities, and VIP content experiences. To request press credentials, please contact Megan O’Hare at megan@wingwomanbrands.com.For more details, to purchase tickets, or to sign up for the Taco Eating Contest, visit www.StPeteTacos.com and follow @BrewedLife on social media for updates, vendor previews, and more.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.