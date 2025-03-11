Tampa Bay Empanada Festival Returns for a Flavor-Packed Celebration at Perry Harvey Sr. Park

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 3rd Annual Tampa Bay Empanada Festival is set to spice up the city once again on Saturday, March 29, 2025, from 12 PM to 8 PM at Perry Harvey Sr. Park in downtown Tampa. This highly anticipated event is a paradise for food lovers, featuring over 100+ empanadas from 25+ vendors, craft cocktails, live music, and an array of family-friendly activities."Each year, we’re thrilled to see the community come together to celebrate the rich flavors and culture behind the empanada. This festival is all about great food, great company, and creating lasting memories," said Patrick Green, Founder of Brewed Life Festivals Now in its third year, the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival has grown into a must-attend culinary experience, bringing together some of the best local and regional vendors to showcase their take on this beloved dish. With an electric atmosphere, mouthwatering flavors, and an exciting lineup of entertainment, this festival is a can’t-miss event for foodies, families, and festival-goers alike."We can’t wait to welcome food lovers from all over Tampa Bay to experience this year’s incredible lineup of vendors and entertainment," said Stephen McFarlane, co-founder of the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival..Festival Highlights:- 100+ empanadas from Tampa’s top food vendors- Craft beer & signature cocktails to complement the flavors- Live music from local DJs to keep the energy high- Fiesta Fun Zone, featuring games, inflatables, and activities for all ages- Dog-friendly event (leashed and hydrated pets welcome!)Ticket Options:- Early Fiesta Pass ($39, presale only) – Includes early entry at 11 AM, two craft cocktails or beers, two empanadas, and access to the Fiesta Fun Zone.- General Admission ($7 presale, $10 day of) – Includes entry and full access to the Fiesta Fun Zone.- Empanada Lover VIP ($119, presale only) – Includes early entry at 11 AM, unlimited empanadas and craft cocktails, exclusive VIP lounge seating, and a private VIP entrance.- Children 12 & under attend for free!Media & Influencer Opportunities:Press and media are invited to cover the Tampa Bay Empanada Festival with exclusive access to vendor tastings, behind-the-scenes interviews, and on-site photo/video opportunities. To request press credentials, please contact Megan O’Hare at megan@wingwomanbrands.com. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.TampaEmpanadas.com or follow @BrewedLife on social media.About:The Tampa Bay Empanada Festival is a premier annual event dedicated to celebrating the diverse and delicious world of empanadas. Bringing together top vendors, live entertainment, and an exciting festival atmosphere, the event has quickly become a staple in Tampa’s food festival scene.

