50th Anniversary of the Discovery of Lucy Marred by New Revelations

Dr. Donald Johanson who discovered the famous Lucy skeleton gave false information about the associated footprints, the knee joint, and the pelvis of Lucy.

HADAR, AFAR, ETHIOPIA, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- For 50 years, the Lucy skeleton (Australopithecus afarensis) was considered an important and pivotal piece of evidence that humans evolved from apes. But a newly released, made-for-television miniseries reveals the information provided by the discoverer (Dr. Donald Johanson) was false.The Lucy skeleton was found in late November 1974 by Dr. Donald Johanson in the Afar region of northern Ethiopia. Although the skeleton was ape-like in nearly all of its characters (it had an ape-size brain, ape-like protruding snout, ape-like barrel chest, ape-like long arms, ape-like flat pelvis, ape-like curved finger and toe bones for grasping limbs, and was only 3 1/2 feet tall), Dr. Johanson claimed it was a hominin (an ape-man) based on the knee joint, the pelvis reconstruction, and the associated footprints found in Laetoli, Tanzania. But all three of these critical claims have now been called into question in a just-released miniseries entitled Evolution: The Grand Experiment Dr. Johanson claimed the knee joint of Lucy was from a creature that walked upright like a human. The Lucy knee, according to him, was human-like. In fact, he stated that "ALL detailed anatomical ANALYSES and biomechanical considerations of this joint indicate that ... Australopithecus afarensis, was fully capable of upright bipedal posture and gait." But in two stunning interviews included in the just-released miniseries, this evidence was overturned. His partner and Co-Director of the Lucy expedition, Dr. Yves Coppens, reported that the Lucy knee joint was "ape-like." Even more stunning, his former student revealed in an interview that Dr. Johanson himself demonstrated to his class of students that the knee joint of Lucy was ape-like.Similarly, Dr. Johanson made a fraudulent inference about the human footprint trackway found by his colleague, Dr. Mary Leakey, at Laetoli Tanzania. Dr. Johanson wrote in his 1996 book FROM LUCY TO LANGUAGE that the Lucy kind (Australopithecus afarensis) must have made these human footprints in Laetoli because NO HUMAN BONES WERE FOUND THERE, only afarensis bones were found at the Laetoli dig site. But in another startling interview, the former Director of the National Museum of Tanzania produced a human skull (Homo sapiens) that had been found at Laetoli in 1976. (Dr. Johanson was aware of this human skull because he re-opened the Laetoli dig in 1985 and added even more fossils to Mary Leakey's collection.)Dr. Johanson also claimed that the Lucy pelvis was round and human-like, indicating that Lucy walked upright like a human. He published a picture of the round Lucy pelvis in his book, From Lucy to Language, but the pictured pelvis was fraudulent. Dr. Johanson's team had made a plaster copy of the original fossilized Lucy pelvis, cut it in several locations, ground the edges, and reshaped it. They changed the Lucy pelvis from a flat chimp-shape pelvis (chimps walk on all fours) to a round human-shape pelvis (humans walk upright on two feet). Dr. Johanson painted the altered plaster pelvis to look like real, unaltered bone, giving the impression this was how the pelvis was found in Ethiopia. In fact, when it was found, it was a flat ape-shaped pelvis.The just-released miniseries, filmed by award-winning film producer Dr. Carl Werner , reveals many other fossil improprieties involving other well-known hominins (Homo habilis, Neanderthal Man, Toumai, etc.). The series can be streamed online ( https://thegrandexperiment.vhx.tv ) or purchased as a DVD (Thegrandexperiment.com/video-series). The accompanying hardbound volume can be purchased from Amazon.For broadcast licensing, please contact Audio Visual Consultants Inc at: Licensing@a-v-consultants.comFor photos for news articles, please contact Dr. Werner directly.

