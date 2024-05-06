Misleading museum display of dinosaur life (May 2024, St. Louis Science Center). Modern-appearing birds, reptiles, and mammals have been falsely omitted.

Museums leave these modern animals out of their dinosaur displays, which gives the false impression that dinosaur life was different.

The animals found next to dinosaurs look like modern creatures but scientists rename them, giving the false impression that animal species changed.

Dr. Brunet was accused by his colleague Dr. Alain Beauvilain of hiding the Toumai "ape-man" femur for 17 years, and misrepresenting the details of the discovery.