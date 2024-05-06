Museums Are Misleading Both Children and Adults TV Miniseries Reveals
Misleading museum display of dinosaur life (May 2024, St. Louis Science Center). Modern-appearing birds, reptiles, and mammals have been falsely omitted.
Museums leave these modern animals out of their dinosaur displays, which gives the false impression that dinosaur life was different.
The animals found next to dinosaurs look like modern creatures but scientists rename them, giving the false impression that animal species changed.
Dr. Brunet was accused by his colleague Dr. Alain Beauvilain of hiding the Toumai "ape-man" femur for 17 years, and misrepresenting the details of the discovery.
Authenticity of Natural History Museums Now Under Scrutiny
Also, for more than 20 years, natural history museums have displayed ape-men that were created by paleoanthropologists under fraudulent circumstances. Ape-men currently displayed in museums with a fraudulent basis include Homo habilis (three skulls fraudulently enlarged by Dr. Phillip Tobias), Turkana Boy (face altered by Richard Leakey to make it look like an ape), Neanderthal Man (foramen magnum moved by Dr. Marcellin Boule to make it look like an ape), Lucy (pelvis altered by Dr. Don Johanson's team to make it human like), Homo rudolfensis (face altered by Richard Leakey to make it look human), and Toumai (foramen magnum moved by Dr. Michel Brunet to make it appear more human).
These two egregious museum discrepancies have been revealed for the first time in a new made for TV miniseries entitled Evolution: The Grand Experiment. The producer, Dr. Carl Werner, and his wife Debbie Werner detected these problems as they traveled 300,000 miles to five continents, interviewing over 100 scientists at 24 dig sites. This series was only made possible because they took more than 200,000 photographs along the way (at the dig sites, universities, and museums where the original fossils are located). When they compared their fossil photographs from the dinosaur layers to modern animals and plants, they were indistinguishable. Similarly, when they compared their photographs of original ape-man fossils (stored in the vaults of the national museums) to published photographs of ape-men, fraud was obvious. The producer concludes that the 100 natural history museums of the world that he visited are out of date, and like the dinosaurs, archaic.
Now, the question is raised, "Will the top natural history museums of the world remove their fraudulent displays? Or will they be allowed to present misleading information to the public indefinitely?"
Dr. Werner (Summa cum laude, Biology, University of Missouri) is an award-winning filmmaker, biologist, and physician and is the author of the popular book series entitled Evolution: The Grand Experiment. Both the book and video series may be accessed from TheGrandExperiment.com website.
Dr. Ron Clarke from The University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, South Africa, accuses his colleague Dr. Phillip Tobias of ape-man fraud