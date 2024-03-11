TV Miniseries Evolution: The Grand Experiment Unveils Frauds at the Top Museums
Dr. Brunet (above) was accused by his colleague Dr. Allain Beauvilain of hiding the Toumai femur for 17 years and misrepresenting the details of the discovery
Scientists at the National Museum of Natural History in France accused their colleague of moving the foramen magnum on the famous skull from La Chapelle-aux-Saints, France (above)
New TV miniseries reveals 150 human evolution frauds carried out by top scientists
Never let the truth get in the way of a good story”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An award winning filmmaker, biologist, and physician, Dr. Carl Werner (Summa cum laude, Biology, University of Missouri), traveled through Africa, Europe, and South America, photographing the original ape-man (hominin) fossils at the top national museums. It soon became apparent that there was widespread fraud in the field of human evolution involving more than a dozen top scientists, national science museums, and universities. In all, 150 acts of fraud were documented including the most famous ape-men (hominins) ever known: Lucy, Homo Habilis, Neanderthal Man, Toumai, Homo erectus, Australopithecus africanus, Australopithecus prometheus, Homo rudolfensis, Zinj, Turkana Boy, Paranthropus, and many others. Most large natural history museums have many FRAUDULENT ape-men (hominins) skulls and skeletons on display currently.
— Dr. Raymond Dart
Dr. Werner conducted 40 interviews with many of the top human evolution scientists on five continents,* and they revealed many of the frauds committed by their colleagues. In one interview, Dr. Ron Clarke from the University of the Witwatersrand accused his colleague Dr. Phillip Tobias of committing a fraud even bigger than the Piltdown fraud. He said, "The Piltdown forgery actually was very clever. The [Homo habilis] StW 53 forgery by Curnoe and Tobias was stupid!” In another interview, Dr. Robert Broom from the National Museum of South Africa reported that the famous human evolution scientist Dr. Raymond Dart gave him this advice: "Never let the truth get in the way of a good story." (Dr. Dart carried out 35 frauds primarily on the ape-man Australopithecus prometheus, which appeared in 2001: A Space Odyssey.) Another scientist, Dr. Paul Palmqvist, Professor of Paleontology from the University of Malaga, Spain, accused his colleague Dr. Jose Gibert of fraudulently altering a donkey skull drawing in order to pass it off as an ape-man. Yet another scientist, Dr. Alain Beauvilain, coordinator of Chadian paleontologic research in North Africa, accused his close colleague Dr. Michel Brunet of repeatedly lying about the circumstances of the discovery of the Toumai skull and fraudulently hiding the associated femur found next to the skull.
The frauds were so numerous they necessarily were divided into four episodes of the 6-part miniseries:
Episode 5 covers the 20 ape-man frauds committed in North and South America.
Episode 6 details the 60 frauds carried out by African scientists (Leakey, Dart, Broom).
Episode 7 enumerates the 70 frauds carried out by scientists in Europe.
Episode 8, the final episode of the miniseries shows the frauds of Dr. Michel Brunet who discovered Toumai.
This miniseries entitled Evolution: The Grand Experiment can be viewed online at TheGrandExperiment.VHX.TV
The series is also available for broadcast (please contact Audio Visual Consultants for broadcast licenses).
*(The 40 scientists interviewed for the miniseries include: Drs. Donald Johanson, Richard Leakey, F. Clark Howell, Yves Coppens, Ian Tattersall, Henry de Lumley, Michel Brunet, Daniel Lieberman, Robert Brain, Ronald Clarke, Patrick Semal, and 29 others)
Pre-Press Announcement: Discovery of 150 Frauds