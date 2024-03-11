TV Miniseries Evolution: The Grand Experiment Unveils Frauds at the Top Museums

Dr. Richard Leakey altered the photographs of the Turkana Boy and altered the face (above)

Dr. Brunet (above) was accused by his colleague Dr. Allain Beauvilain of hiding the Toumai femur for 17 years and misrepresenting the details of the discovery

Dr. Ron Clarke accused Dr. Tobias of altering Homo habilis skull Stw 53 (above)

Scientists at the National Museum of Natural History in France accused their colleague of moving the foramen magnum on the famous skull from La Chapelle-aux-Saints, France (above)