Rayya Talks at MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai Hosts an Exclusive Boxing Session in line with Dubai Fitness Challenge

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This Friday 29 November as part of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai invites fitness enthusiasts to an invigorating boxing session led by two world-class champions: Coach Ricky Sismundo, former sparring partner of Manny Pacquiao and WBO Asian Champion, and Coach Riccardo Rizzi, UBO Continental Champion (Asia) and Manager of Vic Sports Complex.The session, hosted in the resort’s outdoor fitness area, promises a dynamic mix of fitness training and pad work, perfect for boxing enthusiasts and beginners alike. The event kicks off with a 9:00am arrival, followed by the session starting at 9:30am and concluding at 10:15am. Guests will then enjoy light refreshments and snacks to refuel and connect post-workout.Coach Ricky Sismundo, who honed his craft as a sparring partner to legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao, shared his excitement about the event: “Training with Pacquiao taught me the importance of perseverance, focus and resilience - qualities I bring to every session. I’m thrilled to share these experiences and help participants discover the mental and physical strength boxing can unlock.”Coach Riccardo Rizzi added: “Fitness is a journey, and boxing is a fantastic way to build endurance, confidence and strength. I’m looking forward to sharing my passion for the sport and connecting with attendees during this unique session.”Speaking on the initiative, Samir Arora, General Manager of MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai, said: “At MGallery the Retreat, we are committed to promoting holistic well-being through our Rayya Wellness initiatives. Hosting a boxing session with champions like Ricky and Riccardo aligns perfectly with the Dubai Fitness Challenge and underscores our dedication to fostering a healthier community.”Attendees are encouraged to arrive in comfortable fitness attire and be ready to channel their inner champions. This unique fitness experience is part of the Rayya Talks series, a monthly initiative focused on inspiring wellness and mindfulness in the community.● Location: Outdoor Fitness Area, MGallery The Retreat Palm Dubai● Arrival: 9:00 AM● Session: 9:30 AM – 10:15 AM● Refreshments: Post-sessionFor more information or to register, please WhatsApp the hotel on +971 50 836 8502 or visit the hotel's instagram page on @theretreatpalmdubai.(ends)PR Contact:Gemma L’AppannaFounder and CEO, L’Atelier ConsultingEmail: gemma@latelierco.comPhone: +971555163914ABOUT MGALLERY THE RETREAT PALM DUBAI HOTEL COLLECTIONThe Retreat Palm Dubai is Dubai’s first 5-star family-friendly wellness resort. Nestled on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, the resort offers a tranquil haven where guests can rejuvenate and relax amidst stunning beachfront views. With a focus on holistic wellness, The Retreat Palm Dubai provides a range of wellness activities, world-class dining options and luxurious accommodations. For more information visit theretreatpalmdubai.com or follow on instagram @theretreatpalmdubai.ABOUT MGALLERY HOTEL COLLECTIONThe MGallery Collection brand thoughtfully selects and curates unique properties around the world, forming a storied collection of boutique hotels with true soul where captivating stories are lived and shared. These more than 120 boutique hotels all around the world enjoy a unique history, inspired by the remarkable past of the building or destination that welcomes it, allowing guests to live memorable moments.MGallery Collection establishments are hotels in which guests live the most beautiful experiences, marked by exceptional interiors, an art of mixology that awakens all the senses, and a well-being focused on balance in everyday life. MGallery Collection customers leave with an unconditional desire to discover the other jewels of the brand to live a new unique experience.The most renowned hotels in this collection include the Hotel Molitor in Paris, the Municipal Liverpool in the UK, the Santa Teresa Hotel in Rio de Janeiro, the Manly Pacific in Sydney in Australia, the Athens Capital in Greece or the Saigon Arts Hotel in Vietnam. MGallery Collection is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group counting over 5,700 properties throughout more than 110 countries, and a participating brand in ALL -Accor Live Limitless – a lifestyle loyalty program providing access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences.

