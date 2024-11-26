Vacmaster Announces Black Friday Deals

Vacmaster Professional 5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vacuum

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This holiday season, Vacmasteris making Black Friday shopping unforgettable with incredible savings on premium wet/dry vacuums. Whether shoppers are sprucing up their homes, tackling DIY projects, or simply looking for the perfect gift, we’ve got a vacuum for every need—at prices that can’t be beaten.Sale Starts November 25, 2024Beginning November 25th, shoppers can find exclusive Black Friday deals on Vacmasterproducts at Amazon and Vacmaster.com. This is the perfect chance to upgrade cleaning gear- from specialty cleaning solutions to heavy-duty professional units.Featured Black Friday Deals: Vacmaster Professional® Beast Series™ 5-Gallon Wet/Dry Vac (Model VFB511B 0202)High suction power, compact design, and high-efficiency filtration for just $87.99 (20% off). Perfect for DIY enthusiasts and pros alike. Vacmaster Professional® 6-Gallon 3-in-1 Wet/Dry/Shampoo Vac (Model VK609PFR 0201)Clean wet and dry messes, refresh carpets, and tackle tough stains for only $149.99.• Vacmaster ProfessionalBeast Series™ 14-Gallon Stainless Steel Wet/Dry Vac (Model VJE1412SW 0202). Heavy-duty cleaning with advanced filtration and 29-foot cleaning reach for $183.99 (that’s a $45 saving + free shipping!).Cyber Monday SavingsThis Cyber Monday, Vacmasteris offering an exceptional opportunity to save with a 25% sitewide discount* on its premium wet/dry vacuums (accessories excluded). On December 2, 2024, customers can elevate their cleaning experience with advanced features, including SecureLock™ locking accessories for enhanced security, Beast Series™ high-performance motors for superior power, and high-efficiency filtration for optimal air quality. Take advantage of these exclusive savings while supplies last.___________________________________________________________About Vacmasterand Cleva North America, Inc.Vacmasteris a leader in the wet/dry vacuum industry, renowned for innovation, performance, and quality. Offering a comprehensive range of solutions, Vacmaster continues to set the standard for exceptional cleaning products.Cleva North America, Inc., offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories for distribution to retailers worldwide. Brands include Vacmaster Professional, Vacmaster, Armor All, LawnMasterand KenmoreFloorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.___________________________________________________________Editor’s Note: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Vacmaster reserves the right to change specifications without notice.*Promotion valid while supplies last on Vacmaster.com. Not valid with any prior purchases. Accessories/ parts available from Vacmaster.com are not eligible for discount. Consumer pays all applicable sales tax and offer cannot be combined with any other promo code. Promo code can only be used once per order. All orders over $75 qualify for free shipping except for Alaska and Hawaii. Orders cannot be shipped to PO boxes.

