Kenmore Floor Care Announces Exciting Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kenmore Floor Care, a leader in home cleaning solutions, is bringing huge savings to holiday shopping with their exclusive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning game or find the perfect gift for a loved one, these deals are a chance to experience high-performance cleaning at incredible value.Black Friday Sale DetailsFrom 11/25 to 12/1, enjoy 25% off sitewide* (excluding accessories) at KenmoreFloorCare.com . Plus, don’t miss the show-stopping 40% off the IntuitionBagged Upright Vacuum (Model BU4020)—known for its powerful performance and innovative features including No-Touch™ Bag technology for plume-free disposal.On Amazon, spotlight deals include:• Kenmore AquaLite™ Hard Floor Cleaner (Model HF5010) at 33% off ($199.99)• Kenmore AllergenSeal™ Bagless Upright (Model DU5080) at 28% off ($129.99)• Kenmore SteamLite™ Steam Mop at 22% off ($69.99)Cyber Monday StealsThe savings get even sweeter on Cyber Monday (December 2nd, 2024). Shop 30% off sitewide* (excluding accessories) at KenmoreFloorCare.com, and keep an eye out for the 40% discount on the IntuitionBagged Upright Vacuum (Model BU4020), still available for one last amazing deal.Why Choose Kenmore Floor Care?Kenmore products combine cutting-edge technology with unbeatable value. From expert engineering to thoughtful design, each vacuum is created to deliver exceptional home cleaning power at a price point that won’t break the bank. With features like AllergenSeal™ HEPA filtration, Lift-Uplightweight designs, and easy storage, Kenmore offers solutions tailored to modern households.About Kenmore Floor Care & Cleva North AmericaKenmore provides affordable, purposeful home management innovations for cooking, cleaning, and the in-between. We design products and services for every room of the home to be energy-efficient, trusted to perform and promote overall well-being for our consumers and the environment. Cleva North America, Inc. manufactures Kenmoreand Kenmore Elitevacuums, air purifiers, and accessories under license for distribution at retailers worldwide. Cleva offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories. Brands include Vacmaster Professional, Vacmaster, Duravac™, Armor All™, LawnMaster™ and KenmoreFloorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.For more information, visit www.kenmorefloorcare.com EDITOR’S NOTE: Product specifications contained within this news release are based on current information as of the release date, and as part of its continuous product improvement, Kenmore Floorcare reserves the right to change specifications without notice.*Exclusions apply. Promotion valid while supplies last on KenmoreFloorcare.com. Not valid with any prior purchases. Any accessories/parts available from KenmoreFloorcare.com are not eligible for discount. Consumer pays all applicable sales tax and offer cannot be combined with any other promo code. Promo code can only be used once per order. All orders over $75 qualify for free shipping except for Alaska and Hawaii. Orders cannot be shipped to PO boxes.Media ContactChelsea KershawChelsea@mediamaison.com

