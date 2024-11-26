LawnMaster Announces Exclusive Cyber Monday Deals

OcuMow™ Robot Mower + Trimmer Combo Kit

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- LawnMaster, a trusted leader in innovative lawn care solutions, announces its Cyber Monday sale! For one day only, select OcuMow™ robot mower products are 40% off*, with potential savings of up to $240. Additionally, save 20% on other select products, making it the perfect time to upgrade your lawn care routine.Key Highlights of the Cyber Monday Sale:• 40% Off OcuMow™ Robot Mowers – Save up to $240 on select models*• 20% Off Select Mowers, Scarifiers & Tillers* – Explore savings across a variety of LawnMaster’s innovative lawn care tools.About LawnMaster & Cleva North AmericaLawnMaster is on a mission to make yard work easier and more enjoyable for everyone. By designing innovative, reliable, and comfortable-to-use lawn care tools, LawnMaster helps homeowners create the outdoor spaces they’ve always envisioned. From lightweight trimmers to advanced robot mowers, every product is crafted with care and attention to detail so you can "Take Back The Yard™".Cleva North America, Inc., offers an award-winning portfolio of innovative wet/dry vacuums, outdoor power equipment, household floor care products and accessories for distribution to retailers worldwide. Brands include Vacmaster Professional, Vacmaster, Armor All, LawnMasterand KenmoreFloorcare. Incorporating the latest processes and highest standards for engineering, design, and production, Cleva delivers high-quality products that deliver exceptional performance, dependability, and durability at a great value.Sale Details:• When: Cyber Monday, December 2nd• Where: Exclusively on lawnmaster.com • Learn More: To explore our products and deals, visit lawnmaster.com.For media inquiries, please contact:Melissa ThompsonDirector of Marketingmelissa.thompson@cleva-na.com*Exclusions apply. Promotion valid while supplies last on lawnmaster.com. Not valid with any prior purchases. Consumer pays all applicable sales tax and offer cannot be combined with any other promo code. Promo code can only be used once per order. All orders over $75 qualify for free shipping except for Alaska and Hawaii. Orders cannot be shipped to PO boxes.

