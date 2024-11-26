Secretary of state for higher education of Republic of Angola leads delegation to visit UM

MACAU, November 26 - A delegation led by Eugénio Adolfo Alves da Silva, secretary of state for higher education of the Republic of Angola, visited the University of Macau (UM) today (26 November), and was warmly received by UM Rector Yonghua Song and Vice Rector Rui Martins. The two parties had in-depth discussions on promoting academic and research collaboration and talent cultivation between Macao and Angola.

Rector Song gave an overview of the history of higher education in Macao, and the current development of UM in terms of academic and scientific research, international cooperation, campus development, and student services. Vice Rector Martins talked about the current cooperation projects and alliances between UM and higher education institutions in Portuguese-speaking countries, UM’s International Student Scholarship, as well as the status of Angolan students studying at UM.

Eugénio Adolfo Alves da Silva highly praised UM’s achievements, noting that UM’s efforts to promote cooperation and talent cultivation with institutions in Portuguese-speaking countries have helped African institutions nurture talent and improve teaching quality, while also fostering cultural exchanges. He will continue to support UM in promoting exchanges and cooperation with Angola in higher education and talent cultivation, and expressed hope for deeper cooperation.

The delegation visited ‘The Wall of Great Wisdom’, the University Gallery, and the UM Wu Yee Sun Library. They also met with several Angolan students currently studying at UM to learn about their studies and life at the university. The delegation spoke highly of UM’s campus facilities and environment.