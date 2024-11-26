'HELLO KITTY 50th ANNIVERSARY': 'Cinnamoroll' Comes to Awaji Island to Celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th

Guest performances to be held at "AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND" on December 7th - 8th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWAJI HELLO KITTY APPLE LAND, a group of three Hello Kitty-themed facilities on Awaji Island (Hyogo Prefecture, Japan), has announced that the popular Sanrio Company, Ltd. character "Cinnamoroll" will be coming to "HELLO KITTY SMILE" and "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX" on Saturday, December 7th, and Sunday, December 8th.

URL：https://awaji-resort.com/news/appleland/14581/

This marks the 7th visit of a popular Sanrio Company, Ltd. character in a series of super-popular special events celebrating Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary. This time, "Cinnamoroll", a white male puppy born on a faraway cloud in the sky and named after his tail that curls up like a cinnamon roll, will make a special appearance. At the event, in addition to greetings with Hello Kitty, guests will be able to meet and take commemorative photos with the adorable Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll. Fans, family, and friends alike to welcome to celebrate Hello Kitty's 50th anniversary with Cinnamoroll and make lifelong memories.

■ Overview: Cinnamoroll Guest Performance

Date: Saturday, December 7th and Sunday, December 8th, 2024

Content: Hello Kitty and Cinnamoroll will be making appearances for greetings and commemorative photos at the media art restaurant "HELLO KITTY SMILE" which features Hello Kitty dressed as "Otohime", and theater restaurant "HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX" featuring Hello Kitty jazz shows and vegan cuisine.

Times:

[HELLO KITTY SMILE]

- Restaurant Greeting ("GARDEN Terrace"): 5:30 - 5:45 p.m.

- Restaurant Greeting ("Restaurant Tamatebako"): 5:45 - 6 p.m.

[HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX]

- Lunch Concert Greeting: 11 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. (doors open 11 a.m.)

- Café Concert Greeting: 2 - 3:30 p.m. (doors open 2 p.m.)

Prices:

[HELLO KITTY SMILE]

- Restaurant Greeting ("GARDEN Terrace"): 1,000 yen per group + one order

- Restaurant Greeting ("Restaurant Tamatebako"): 1,000 yen per group + one order

[HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX]

- Lunch Concert Special Plan:

Adults 8,200 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

Kids (4-12 y.o.) 4,200 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

- Café Concert Special Plan:

Adults 5,200 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

Kids (4-12 y.o.) 3,500 yen + Greetings 1,000 yen per group

*Prices include HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX vegan café menu, original penlight, and entry to HELLO KITTY APPLE HOUSE and HELLO KITTY SMILE "Otohime Dragon Palace".

Address: HELLO KITTY SMILE: 985-1 Nojima-hikinoura, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

HELLO KITTY SHOW BOX: 177-5 Nojima-hirabayashi, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture

Inquiries: HELLO KITTY SMILE (Operated by Pasona Furusato Incubation Inc.)

TEL +81 (0)799-70-9037

