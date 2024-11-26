Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 25, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 25 include the following:
Note: Gov. McMaster and Lt. Gov. Evette have no public events scheduled at this time. You will be notified as events are announced.
Gov. Henry McMaster's Weekly Schedule: November 18, 2024
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster's schedule for the week of November 18, 2024, included:
Monday, November 18
Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican Governor's Association Annual Conference and Executive Roundtable Meeting, Marco Island, FL.
3:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.
6:30 PM Gov. McMaster spoke at a Republican Governors Association Welcome Reception and Dinner.
Tuesday, November 19
Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican Governor's Association Annual Conference and Executive Roundtable Meeting, Marco Island, FL.
9:15 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke on a Republican Governors Association Panel Discussion.
10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster spoke on a Republican Governors Association Breakout Discussion.
12:15 PM: Policy meeting.
1:00 PM: Policy meeting.
1:15 PM: Policy meeting.
1:30 PM: Republican Governors Association meeting.
2:45 PM: Meeting with a fellow governor.
4:30 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.
5:00 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
6:30 PM: Republican Governors Association event.
Wednesday, November 20
Gov. McMaster participated in the Republican Governor's Association Annual Conference and Executive Roundtable Meeting, Marco Island, FL.
9:00 AM: Republican Governors Association event.
10:30 AM: Policy meeting.
10:45 AM: Policy meeting.
11:00 AM: Policy meeting.
11:45 AM: Republican Governors Association event.
1:00 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.
Thursday, November 21
Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
12:30 PM: Agency meeting,
1:00 PM: Agency meeting.
1:45 PM: Policy meeting.
3:45 PM: Gov. McMaster attended the Farm and Forest Recovery Resource Day, Greenville Technical College, Student Success Center, 506 S. Pleasantburg Drive, Greenville, S.C.
5:00 PM: Agency meeting.
Friday, November 22
10:35 AM: Policy call.
4:00 PM: Meeting with a fellow constitutional officer.
Sunday, November 24
6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 58th Annual Governor's Carolighting, North Steps, State House, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.
