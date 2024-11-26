Lane Restriction on WV 7, in Burton, to the Intersection of WV 7 and WV 20, in New Martinsville, to Begin Monday, November 25, 2024

Page Content

A portion of WV 7, from the Wetzel and Monongalia County line, at milepost 37.19, in Burton, to the intersection with WV 7 and WV 20, in New Martinsville, at milepost 0.00, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, November 25, 2024, through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for cable and pole maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

