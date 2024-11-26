Lane Restriction on US 250 (Jefferson Extension), in Moundsville, to Begin Monday, November 25, 2024

Page Content

A portion of US 250 (Jefferson Extension), from Cherokee Hills Road, to the intersection of US 250 (First Street), in Moundsville, will be restricted to one lane, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, November 25, 2024, through Thursday, November 28, 2024, for power line relocation. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect delays. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

