Lane Closure on County Route 7 (Wick Road), in Middlebourne, to Begin Monday, November 25, 2024
A portion of County Route 7 (Wick Road), at the intersection of County Route 26 (Bridgeway Run Road), at milepost 0.00, to the intersection of County Route 46 (Klondike Road), at milepost 2.17, in Middlebourne, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning, Monday, November 25, 2024, through Friday, December 6, 2024, for cable installation. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delay.
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
