Lane Restriction on WV 20, in Folsom to the Intersection of WV 7 and WV 20, in New Martinsville, to Begin Monday, November 25, 2024

A portion of WV 20, from the Wetzel and Harrison County line, at milepost 0.00, in Folsom, to the intersection with WV 20 and WV 7, in New Martinsville, at milepost 29.92, will be restricted to one lane, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning Monday, November 25, 2024, through Tuesday, December 31, 2024, for cable and pole maintenance. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays. Emergency vehicles and school buses will be accommodated.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​

