Lane Closure on US 40, in Triadelphia, to Begin Monday, November 25, 2024

Page Content A portion of US 40, at 5652 National Road, in Triadelphia, will have a lane restriction, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., beginning Monday, November 25, 2024, through Wednesday, November 27, 2024, to install new gas service. Traffic will be maintained by flaggers. Motorists are advised to slow down and expect slight delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the project schedule.​ ​

