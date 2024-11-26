GHSP Reminds Motorists to Drive Safely During The Thanksgiving Holiday

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is partnering with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to make sure everyone makes it to the table this Thanksgiving. The GHSP reminds drivers that Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving. Because the Thanksgiving holiday is one of the busiest for America, more drivers will be on the roads than usual, increasing the likelihood of a motor vehicle crash. Additionally, it is vitally important for drivers and passengers to correctly use their seat belt every time they are traveling in a vehicle.

“We want everyone who is traveling on West Virginia’s roads this Thanksgiving to be as safe as possible,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

Drunk driving has tragically become a defining aspect of Thanksgiving Eve, with some people turning it into a night of drinking and driving. From 2018 to 2022 (6 p.m. the Wednesday before Thanksgiving through 5:59 a.m. Thanksgiving morning), 143 drunk drivers were involved in fatal traffic crashes on that night. Of those drivers, 109 were males and 25 were females. Drivers 21-24 (38%) were the age group most likely to be alcohol-impaired drivers in fatal crashes on that same night, followed by drivers ages 25-34 (35%). In 2022 alone, there were 35 drunk drivers involved in fatal traffic crashes on Thanksgiving Eve, with 27 of the drivers being males.

These deaths represent needless tragedies for families across America and may have been prevented with the simple click of a seat belt or a sober ride home. “Thanksgiving is a time for celebrating and being grateful with loved ones, and we want to make sure that West Virginians close to home or traveling, arrive at their holiday destination safely,” said Amy Boggs, GHSP Division Manager.

“Whether you’re driving 10 minutes to the Thanksgiving table, or 10 hours, it’s important that drivers and passengers buckle up, and children are properly restrained in the appropriate car seat or booster for their weight and height,” Boggs added.

The GHSP is partnering with law enforcement to conduct a Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving mobilization, a statewide impaired driving prevention effort surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday. Drivers are reminded that for some, just one alcoholic beverage is one too many. If you plan to drive, plan to refrain from alcohol or drugs during your Thanksgiving celebrations.

“Driving while impaired is illegal. You could kill yourself or someone else on the road. Impaired driving is not acceptable, especially when there are so many safe alternatives to get you home. Let’s show gratitude by being responsible drivers so that we keep ourselves and all road users safe,” said Jack McNeely, GHSP Director.

For more information about the West Virginia Governor's Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

