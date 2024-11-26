Submit Release
Site preparation getting underway for Second Creek Road Bridge repairs in Kanawha County

West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) construction crews will begin site preparation for repairs to the Second Creek Road Bridge on Monday, November 25, 2024.
 
Bridge crews for WVDOH District 1, which covers Boone, Clay, Kanawha, Mason, and Putnam counties, will also start fabricating steel parts for the steel bridge piers that will reinforce the bridge and allow it to reopen to traffic.
 
The 260-foot bridge, which carries Second Creek Road over Interstate 77, was closed on Friday, November 15, 2024, after a routine safety inspection revealed cracks in concrete beams. WVDOH bridge engineers worked over the weekend and came up with three possible designs for temporary repairs.
 
District 1 bridge crews will install steel supports from the ground up, adjacent to the existing pier, to provide temporary support and allow the bridge to reopen.
 
Repairs to the bridge are expected to take a few weeks.

