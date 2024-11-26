Submit Release
AHA's 2024 Governance Survey available until Dec. 9

AHA-member and nonmember CEOs are being reminded to complete the AHA’s 2024 Governance Survey by Dec. 9. The survey, sent via email, provides a profile of the changing landscape of governance in America’s hospitals and health systems. It will benchmark current board structure, practices and culture with previous AHA governance surveys and highlight best practices in the evolving environment. The AHA will produce a report in 2025 highlighting the results of the survey. If you did not receive the survey and want to complete it, please email surveysupport@aha.org

