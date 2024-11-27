WinXDVD Announces 2024 Black Friday Sale with Discounts up to 66% and Prize Giveaways

WinDVD 2024 Black Friday Promotion

WinXDVD Software's 2024 Black Friday sale (Nov 7-Dec 6) offers up to 66% off all WinXDVD products, plus a chance to win prizes. Shop now!

As a pioneer in multimedia innovation, WinXDVD continues to lead with groundbreaking AI-powered tools. This Black Friday sale offers unbeatable value, giving users lifetime access to our products.” — Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software (WinXDVD), a company known for its multimedia and AI-driven technology, is excited to announce its Black Friday Sale. Now through December 6th, 2024, customers can enjoy savings of up to 66% on a wide range of products, including DVD ripping, video processing, AI enhancement, and media management tools. In addition to these exclusive discounts, WinXDVD is giving away additional prizes including ViewSonic 3800 Project without any further purchase. The sale is live now and will run until December 6th, 2024. For more details and to take advantage of these limited-time offers, visit the official sale page at https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm.

During this Black Friday event, WinXDVD offers an exclusive deal on its 5-in-1 media bundle, now available for just $79.95, down from the original price of $219.95 — a 63% discount with a lifetime license. This bundle includes five essential tools designed for a range of tasks such as DVD ripping, video processing, AI enhancement, mobile data backup, and media playback. It includes the following software tools:

• WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - WinX DVD Ripper Platinum supports copying any old or new DVD to DVD, ISO, or folder with original quality. It also enables users to rip DVDs to digital formats, including MP4, in just five minutes, utilizing GPU acceleration for faster processing. This allows for safe keeping DVD library, and makes it easy playback across multiple devices.

• Winxvideo AI - This AI-powered tool offers advanced video processing capabilities, including video conversion, enhancement, recording, and editing. Winxvideo AI supports 4K videos and leverages machine learning to upscale, sharpen, and reduce noise while preserving video quality and fine details.

• WinX MediaTrans - WinX MediaTrans provides a secure method for transferring files between iOS devices and PCs. The software ensures that no data is erased during the transfer process, making it suitable for users who need to manage photos, music, videos, and other files on iPhones or iPads.

• WinX DVD Copy Pro - WinX DVD Copy Pro offers a reliable solution for backing up and copying DVDs. The software supports multiple copy modes, including 1:1 copy, full title copy, and customized title copy, and is capable of handling any classic or newly released DVDs.

• 5KPlayer - 5KPlayer is a media player that supports playback of 4K, HD, and 720p videos, as well as DVDs. The software offers a high-quality playback experience across a variety of formats and provides additional streaming capabilities for local media files.

Additionally, customers can choose between other bundles such as WinXvideo AI + Aiarty Image Enhancer for $99 or WinX DVD Copy Pro + WinX DVD Ripper Pro for $69.96. These bundles aim to offer users a comprehensive set of tools for digital content enhancement, video editing, and DVD backup.

The sale is further complemented by a giveaway, open to all users. No purchase is required to enter, and the prizes include a ViewSonic 3800 Projector (worth $399.99), Amazon Gift Cards (five winners will receive $50 each), and WinX MediaTrans and Wise Care 365 lifetime licenses. All visitors have the chance to win prizes upon sharing the Black Friday sale on Facebook or X. The event is accessible at https://www.winxdvd.com/buy.htm.

About WinXDVD

Founded as a pioneer in DVD digitization and video transcoding, WinXDVD has developed a comprehensive suite of multimedia solutions over the years. The product line now spans DVD ripping, video transcoding, recording, compression, image and video enhancement, and media management. With a focus on integrating advanced AI algorithms to enhance the performance of its tools, WinXDVD has earned the trust of over 92 million users worldwide.

About Digiarty Software Inc.

Digiarty Software, the developer of WinXDVD, Aiarty, and VideoProc, is a leading provider of multimedia software solutions for over 18 years. Renowned for their unwavering commitment to quality, performance, and customer satisfaction, Digiarty boasts a diverse software suite encompassing DVD backup, iPhone management, video transcoding, editing, and more. The comprehensive offering has garnered over 256 million software installations across 180 countries. To get more info about the company, please visit its official web page: https://www.winxdvd.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.