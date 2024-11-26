MPD Searching for Multiple Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify a group of suspects involved in an armed robbery that occurred in Southeast D.C.

On Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at approximately 2:07 a.m., two victims were walking in the 1200 block of Sumner Road, Southeast, when they were surrounded by a group of armed suspects. One suspect pointed a handgun at the back of the first victim’s head and demanded property. When the second victim attempted to flee, they were struck in the head with a handgun.

The suspects fled the scene after stealing property from both victims, including keys to a vehicle. The stolen vehicle was later recovered in Northeast D.C.

Five of the suspects were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and are shown in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24128336

###