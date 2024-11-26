MPD Investigating Robbery of a Northeast Business

The Metropolitan Police Department is seeking the public’s help to identify multiple suspects involved in a robbery of business in Northeast D.C.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, at approximately 12:21 a.m., three suspects exited a vehicle and entered a business in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast, while a fourth suspect remained in the vehicle. Inside the establishment, the three suspects went behind the counter, removed cash from the register, and stole merchandise. They also robbed two individuals inside the business of their personal property.

The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle operated by the fourth suspect.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and is shown in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24180819

