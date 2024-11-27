Faith Alene Lands at #1 on Music’s Leading Global Indie Artist Music Platform

Faith Alene

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s most influential international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Call Me’ by Faith Alene is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com Originally from New York, Faith Alene is a New Smyrna Beach, Florida based artist who draws inspiration from the mountains and countryside of her childhood. Her authentic songwriting reflects her love of nature and folk music, creating a modern twist of long ago sounds.“Writing ‘Call Me’ was a therapeutic process,” says Faith Alene. “I wrote it about a time of betrayal when I thought I was close to someone who no longer felt the same way. I wanted the song to capture the feeling of waiting by the phone, complete with the stress and sadness that comes with it. I’d like to thank my producer, Michael Walker at Dreamwalker Music Evolution, for bringing my vision of this song into reality.”“As a singer songwriter, it’s so difficult to get your voice out there,” continues Alene. “Being #1 on the aBreak58 shows me how God opens doors even when everything seems so out of reach. It’s an honor to have so many amazing people behind me, pushing ‘Call Me’ to the #1 spot. Thank you to every single person who listened, and to the aBreak Music team for creating such an amazing place for indie artists like me to be heard.”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the Top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Faith Alene’s artistry reaches beyond genre norms,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “‘Call Me’ shows us yet again how listeners from around the world crave impactful lyrics, vocals and melodies that inspire them to listen again and again. It’s been thrilling for Jay Stevens and me, along with our entire team, to watch this song move to the top of the aBreak58!”About aBreak Music:aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

