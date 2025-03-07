Kate Kristine Reaches #1 on Music’s Leading Indie Artist Platform with ‘the architect’ (ft Camden Nicole)

Kate Kristine and Camden Nicole

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential global indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘the architect’ by Kate Kristine , featuring Camden Nicole , is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com.Kate Kristine is a rising indie-folk singer-songwriter with roots in Eureka Springs, Arkansas, now making her mark in the vibrant music scene of Nashville, Tennessee, where she attends Belmont University. Rooted in the tradition of heartfelt storytelling, her music explores themes of identity, vulnerability, and self-discovery, creating a sound that feels both timeless and refreshingly modern.“It feels like a dream knowing that ‘the architect,’ a song about someone else taking control of your life, has connected with so many people all over the world,” said Kate Kristine. “When I first met Cam (Camden Nicole) at Belmont, neither of us knew the other wrote music. After we wrote ‘the architect,’ I ended up posting a 4 minute clip of it on TikTok and it gained over 100k views overnight. That’s when I knew we had to finish the entire production. After countless hours in the studio, sleepless nights, and a failed exam, we released it on November 1st. Since then, ‘the architect’ has gained 15,000 streams, been recognized in Billboard Music World, and now is the number one song on the aBreak58.”“It’s incredible to know that all the tears, laughs, and hard work that went into creating ‘the architect’ paid off.” continues Kate Kristine. “I’m proud to be able to say that I have my first ever self produced #1 single, and that I wrote it with someone like Cam. I absolutely adore the fans that rallied behind this song and saw its potential. It’s all so overwhelming in the best possible way.”“Being #1 on the aBreak58 is an absolute dream come true,” says Camden Nicole. “This being the first song I’ve released, I would’ve never expected it to come this far. Writing this song alongside Kate has truly been a special experience that I will never forget!”Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“‘the architect’ is a song that’s been growing with us for months,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Jay Stevens and I have been watching how indie-folk music is once again resonating around the world, and it’s particularly exciting when a young, authentic talent like Kate Kristine enters the landscape in such a big way. Both Kate and Cam’s careers are starting off in a strong fashion and we’re looking forward to what’s soon to come.”About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

