Nashville’s Alyssa Marie Captures the #1 Slot on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists

Alyssa Marie

Knowing that something I’ve created has touched so many people drives me to keep producing and evolving as an artist.” — Alyssa Marie

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music, music’s most influential international indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘They Don’t Know Us’ by Alyssa Marie , is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com Alyssa Marie, a country singer-songwriter from West Palm Beach, FL, now calls Nashville, TN home. She is redefining the modern artist experience by taking full control of her creative process. Currently studying audio engineering with a minor in entertainment and music business at Belmont University, Alyssa is a multi-instrumentalist and self sufficient producer who prides herself on crafting and engineering her music from start to finish…as with the case on her current #1 song, ‘They Don’t Know Us’.“Being ranked #1 on the aBreak58 is an incredibly meaningful achievement,” said Alyssa Marie. “It’s not just about the recognition; it’s about the connection my music has made with listeners worldwide. Knowing that something I’ve created has touched so many people drives me to keep producing and evolving as an artist.”Alyssa’s music is deeply personal, drawing from her own life experiences, and showcases her unique combination of raw, heartfelt lyrics and emotive vocals. She has shared the stage with renowned artists like Tracy Lawrence and Walker Montgomery and performed at iconic venues such as Carnegie Hall, The Bluebird Café, and Ole Red locations in Nashville, Orlando, and Gatlinburg. Alyssa has also performed alongside acts including the Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady A, Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, and Jon Pardi. Beyond performing, she is fiercely dedicated to shaping her own sound, taking on the full creative process from songwriting to production. With an ever-growing list of shows and new projects in the works, Alyssa continues to establish herself as a pioneering force in the country pop genre.Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“Alyssa is defining what it means to be a creative in today’s music environment,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Jay Stevens and I have always felt her music, but it’s how she takes on the entire creative process that impresses us even further. Since we began playing Alyssa’s music in 2023, her audience has expanded rapidly, to the point that it’s now worldwide. What a future…”About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.