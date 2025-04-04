Toronto’s Nicole Haber Has the #1 Song on Music’s Leading Platform for Indie Artists

Nicole Haber

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- aBreak Music , music’s most leading global indie artist discovery platform, announces that ‘Rock Bottom’ by Nicole Haber is the newest #1 on the aBreak58. Check it out at aBreakmusic.com Eletro-pop-punk artist Nicole Haber’s latest release, ‘Rock Bottom,’ has struck a chord with listeners worldwide with their deeply personal track about battling mental health struggles, proving that even in our darkest moments, there’s always a way forward.“This song is the most vulnerable thing I’ve ever put out,” says Nicole Haber. “I wrote it during one of the hardest times in my life when I was struggling with my mental health and ended up hospitalized. It’s about feeling completely lost but also realizing that there’s always a way back up. Seeing it reach #1 honestly blows me away - this song was written in my darkest moments and now it’s reaching people who need it most.”“Reaching #1 on the aBreak58 is an incredible honor. It validates the vulnerability poured into ‘Rock Bottom’ and reinforces my belief in music’s power to heal and connect us all. The song isn’t just about my story - it’s for anyone who’s ever felt lost or alone.”Haber’s distinctive musical blend, paired with relatable lyrics and high energy performances, has earned them a growing audience of over 500,000 listeners worldwide and 1.7 million+ streams across all platforms. They’ve shared the stage with Lights, Rêve and Tom Wilson, played sold out headlining shows and recently made their West Coast debut at the Richmond Night Market.Beyond the music, Haber connects with fans every day through TikTok livestreams, building a thriving, safe-space community called The Haberhood - a place where everyone is welcome, no matter where they’re at in life. It’s a spot to hang out and talk about real things.With a cross-Ontario tour planned for the end of this year, Haber is gearing up to bring their electrifying live show to cities across the province. Until then, you can find them where they always are - being unapologetically themselves, onstage, online and in the studio.Every two weeks, aBreak Music releases their aBreak58 playlist featuring the top 58 songs uploaded from indie artists representing multiple genres from around the world. These songs are then rotated on what has become the leading radio station for indie artists, the aBreak58.“‘Rock Bottom’ has been one of the most loved and talked about songs we’ve highlighted at aBreak Music,” said Bruce Tyler, CEO of aBreak Music. “Jay Stevens and I immediately recognized Nicole’s expertise in blending lyric and melody in a way that reaches a very wide audience. We highly recommend checking out all of Nicole’s music, as well as their daily live stream on TikTok.”About aBreak Music: aBreak Music is a US based international, multi-genre indie artist discovery platform. The company’s Founder/CEO, Bruce Tyler, partner Jay Stevens, and others are some of the most successful and connected executives in the history of music. The aBreak58 playlist and radio station have become essential tools for indie artists looking to get discovered, and record industry executives looking to find the best new talent. Visit at http://abreakmusic.com/

