ATI Restoration Appoints Adrian Frank as Chief Program Officer
EINPresswire.com/ -- ATI Restoration, LLC, one of the largest disaster recovery and remediation service providers in the U.S., is pleased to announce the appointment of Adrian Frank as Chief Program Officer. This strategic appointment comes as ATI finalizes the rollout of its ERP system and moves to unify its 70 locations under the “One ATI” initiative. Adrian will be responsible for aligning the operations of all ATI offices to ensure consistent and efficient service delivery.
Adrian Frank is a proven C-Suite leader with expertise in operational efficiency, finance, IT, change management, education and training, driving organizational growth, and problem-solving. As a results-driven executive, Adrian has a track record of driving business growth and guiding organizational success. He will leverage his strategic vision, operational expertise, and leadership skills to propel company performance and achieve sustainable growth for ATI.
Adrian started his career in restoration before moving into consulting, specializing in restoration and construction disciplines. “I am excited to return to my roots in the restoration industry and join a team I have known for almost 30 years,” said Adrian Frank, Chief Program Officer. “As CPO, I look forward to helping the amazing team at ATI continue to grow and exceed their goals.”
Most recently, Adrian served as President at AKF Associates LLC, a firm he founded to support the insurance industry with consulting services for private equity firms, insurers, contractors, and other stakeholders. During his 13 years at J.S. Held, Adrian has also held multiple roles including Global Client Services Executive, SEVP Head of Technical Services, Chief Operating Officer, and SEVP of Operations. He played an instrumental role in the strategic expansion of J.S. Held’s operations throughout the United States.
Earlier in his career, Adrian worked as Operations Manager of a general contracting company and owned multiple construction and restoration companies. He has participated in various speaking engagements, including the PLRB Technical Conference. Adrian is also an IICRC Certified Master Water, Fire and Smoke, and Textile Restorer, and a Level 3 Certified Thermographer.
“Adrian’s appointment as Chief Program Officer marks a significant milestone for ATI Restoration,” said David Carpenter, Chief Executive Officer of ATI Restoration. “His vast experience, proven leadership, and strategic vision make him the perfect fit to lead our efforts in unifying our operations and ensuring we deliver exceptional service to our clients nationwide. Adrian’s role will be pivotal as we strive to integrate our locations and operate as One ATI.”
About ATI Restoration, LLC
ATI Restoration improves the lives of its customers by helping them recover from property damage. The company, which started out as a family-owned business in 1989, has grown to become one of the largest disaster recovery services providers in the U.S., with more than 70 locations from coast to coast. The company uses cutting-edge technology to serve both residential and commercial customers, primarily in the wake of water, fire, or other environmental damage, and differentiates itself through its end-to-end restoration offerings that span everything from initial disaster mitigation to final reconstruction.
For media inquiries, contact:
Julia Rice, Director of Communications
ATI Restoration
+12672501181 ext.
julia.rice@atirestoration.com
