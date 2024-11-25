SDDOT Seeks Public Input for 10th and 11th Street Viaducts Replacement Study in Sioux Falls

For Immediate Release:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT), in conjunction with the City of Sioux Falls and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), will hold a public meeting open house to introduce and receive public comment on the development of alternatives to replace the 10th and 11th Street viaducts in Sioux Falls. The public meeting open house is scheduled from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2024, at Monick Yards, located at 605 E. 8th St. in Sioux Falls.

The purpose of this public meeting is to gather public concerns and ideas regarding the current bridges. Staff from SDDOT, the City of Sioux Falls, and the study consultant will be available to discuss the 10th and 11th Streets Viaduct Replacement Study. Everyone interested in transportation issues in this area is invited to attend the meeting to share their views and concerns. For those unable to attend the in-person public meeting, or desire additional details, information about the 10th & 11th Streets Viaduct Replacement Study may also be found on the study website at https://www.1011viaductstudy.com/.

Individuals needing assistance, pursuant to the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), should contact the SDDOT ADA Coordinator (605-773-3540) two business days prior to the meeting in order to ensure accommodations are available. For any in-person meeting, notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that the meeting is being held in a physically accessible location.

Written comments will be accepted at the public meeting or may be sent to HDR, Inc., Attn: 10th & 11th Streets Viaduct Study, 101 S. Phillips Ave. Suite 401, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. Written comments can also be shared directly on the study website at https://www.1011viaductstudy.com/. Written comments will be accepted through Friday, Dec. 20, 2024.

For more information about this study or the public meeting, contact Katrina Burckhard, SDDOT Planning Engineer, at 605-773-6641 or via email at katrina.burckhard@state.sd.us.

