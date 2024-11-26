S.H.A.R.E. COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT CORP ANNOUNCES ANNUAL COMMITMENT TO SUPPORT THE WOMEN'S FUND

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) proudly announces an annual commitment to support The Women's Fund, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering women and girls through health education and advocacy. This partnership underscores SCDC's commitment to fostering positive community change and supporting initiatives that enhance the lives of women and families. By aligning with The Women's Fund, SCDC aims to contribute to the organization's mission of providing essential resources, educational programs, and advocacy efforts that improve women's health and well-being across communities. The Women’s Fund , a non-profit organization based in Houston, has been a beacon of hope and empowerment for women and girls since 1979. With a focus on providing comprehensive health education and mental wellness resources, the organization aims to equip women and girls with the knowledge and tools necessary to lead healthier lives. Its efforts address critical community challenges, ranging from mental health disparities to chronic disease prevention, ensuring that every woman and girl has the opportunity to thrive.Over the years, The Women’s Fund has achieved remarkable milestones. Its innovative programs, such as What About Me? and The Women’s Health Advocacy Program, have reached thousands of participants across the Greater Houston area. The organization’s commitment to measurable outcomes and community impact has earned it widespread recognition, including accolades for its exceptional leadership and program effectiveness. Their work includes producing award-winning health education materials and hosting events championing women's health and wellness."We are deeply grateful for SCDC's generous annual commitment to our mission," said The Women's Fund. "This partnership amplifies our efforts to educate and empower women and girls, allowing us to expand our reach and positively impact even more lives.”Odell Abdur-Raheem, Founder of S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp, shared, “Partnering with The Women's Fund aligns perfectly with our core values of fostering community growth and supporting life-changing initiatives. We are honored to contribute to their incredible work and look forward to the transformative difference this partnership will make.”This annual commitment highlights SCDC's dedication to creating meaningful change by investing in initiatives that uplift individuals and communities. By supporting The Women’s Fund, SCDC continues to build on its vision of fostering sustainable, impactful growth beyond the real estate industry.About S.H.A.R.E. Community Development CorpS.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp (SCDC) is a problem-solving production company through the vehicle of multifamily real estate. SCDC develops, builds, sells, and manages Class-A luxury multifamily apartment buildings. The company strives to offer unparalleled profit margins for its Investor-Purchasers along with luxury living experiences at affordable moderate-income prices to residents; while contributing to communities via superior-quality housing, improved infrastructure, and higher-paying job opportunities. Through its unique win-win-win-win business model, SCDC will have a transformative impact on lives and foster positive community changes.S.H.A.R.E. Community Development Corp is headquartered in Houston. For more information, please visit https://sharecommunitydevelopmentcorp.com All statements made herein are based on projections in our business model and are subject to change based on due diligence. Actual results may vary.

