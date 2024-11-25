Wine Service Cooperative Accelerates Growth and Strengthens Services with the FORT Platform

WSC, the premier wine industry fulfillment and logistics company, has selected the FORT technology platform to help ensure continued growth and leadership.

ST. HELENA, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wine Service Cooperative (WSC), the wine industry’s long-established, premier provider of specialized wine storage and shipping solutions, today announced a multi-year partnership with FORT Systems, a leader in logistics software solutions for the wine industry. As WSC continues to expand its operational footprint in the US, this best-in-class partnership is designed to further improve the efficiency, accuracy, and reliability of wine fulfillment operations, setting a new industry standard for professionalism and customer satisfaction.By leveraging FORT’s state-of-the-art software platform , WSC will optimize its supply chain operations with advanced features such as real-time inventory tracking, predictive analytics, and seamless integrations and order management. Together, the companies aim to deliver unparalleled service to wineries, distributors, and end customers across the country.Steve Tamburelli, WSC’s President, said, “Wine Service Cooperative is excited to partner with FORT Systems to provide our clientele with a seamless experience from the bottling line to the distributor or consumer. The team at FORT embraced our unique requirements and developed a solution that will serve our members well for years to come."Commitment to Long-Term InnovationThis partnership represents more than a business agreement; it signifies a shared vision for the future. Over the next several years, FORT and WSC will work closely to implement continual improvements and introduce innovative features that address the evolving needs of the wine industry. Some of the fundamental objectives include:• Enhanced Order Accuracy: Utilizing FORT’s reporting, tracking, and process flow capabilities, reduce errors and improve delivery times.• Sustainable Fulfillment Practices: Minimize the carbon footprint of wine storage and transportation.• Customer-Centric Solutions: Expanding software features to meet unique customer demands, including third party integrations and enhanced analytics and business intelligence."We are thrilled to deepen our partnership with WSC, a company that shares our commitment to excellence and innovation," said Scott Liebman, CEO of FORT Systems. "As they continue to experience unprecedented growth, WSC’s faith in FORT is particularly meaningful. After an extensive review of world-class logistics platforms, WSC’s decision to rely on FORT confirms that our long-held policy of continual reinvestment in the platform is indeed the correct one. We’re dedicated to building the best logistics platform in the industry, and we’re grateful to see that focus rewarded with the recognition that FORT is the platform best suited to the complex needs of an industry leader like WSC."Liebman added that many of the functional enhancements required by WSC will help strengthen FORT’s platform not only for WSC, but for other FORT-powered fulfillers as well.About Wine Service CooperativeWine Service Cooperative specializes in providing tailored storage and shipping solutions for wineries and wine distributors. Wine Service Cooperative has implemented best-in-class technology to deliver a seamless member experience managing inventory, storage, and fulfillment processes.email: info@wineservicecoop.comAbout FORT SystemsFORT is a leader in shipping and logistics technology, offering comprehensive solutions for supply chain, warehouse and inventory management, fulfillment and package life cycle management, and beverage alcohol reporting. FORT’s innovative platform empowers businesses of all sizes to streamline operations and achieve greater efficiencies.

