Leading Wine Industry Fulfillment Platform Introduces Warehouse Location Management
With these new features, FORT continues to help optimize storage, replenishment, put-away and picking, and now adds management of nested locations.
By leveraging our advanced tools, businesses can achieve optimal warehouse management and deliver exceptional service to their customers.”MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT Systems, the leading provider of fulfillment software solutions for the beverage alcohol industry, today announced a new suite of advanced Warehouse Location Management features. This innovative addition to FORT’s WMS platform empowers businesses in the alcohol industry with enhanced control over warehouse operations, optimizing storage, and streamlining the flow of product movement.
These features will enable multiple benefits for users, including:
• Creation and modification of location properties for batches
• Location Type: Flow Rack, Case, Pallet, Mobile or Totes that can be stored inside of other locations
• Inventory location nesting: Store totes inside of other locations
• Generate special location reports with a quick scan
• Capacity Setting: Maximum weight, allowable formats, available space
• Multiples: Specify quantity multiple type by location (multiple of cases, pallets, etc...)
For 3PLs and other clients managing multiple brands, these features can be shareable by company or even by products or items.
Effective warehouse management plays a vital role in any industry, and is especially critical for beverage alcohol, given its highly-regulated nature, and constant demands for accurate and robust zone-specific reporting. With these new location management features, FORT will continue to enable businesses to achieve optimal storage, replenishment, put-away and picking, along with managing nested locations within other locations.
Scott Liebman, FORT's CEO, noted that "FORT Systems is committed to providing innovative software solutions that empower businesses in the alcohol industry to optimize their warehouse operations. Our Warehouse Location Management features are designed to streamline product movement, improve storage efficiency, and enhance overall productivity. By leveraging our advanced tools, businesses can achieve optimal warehouse management and deliver exceptional service to their customers."
To learn more about FORT Systems' Warehouse Location Management functionality or other aspects of its fulfillment and shipping platform, please visit www.fortsystems.com or contact our sales team.
