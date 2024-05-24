FORT Systems Integrates InsureShield® Shipping Protection, Maximizing Peace of Mind for Wine Shippers
InsureShield Shipping Protection
FORT Systems announces a new partnership with InsureShield®. The partnership will make it easier than ever for wineries to protect high-value wine shipments.
When retail value can be in the thousands of dollars for a single package, InsureShield will help ensure peace of mind for wineries shipping high-value wines”SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FORT Systems, the leading fulfillment and shipping software platform for the wine industry, today announced a new partnership with UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. (UPSCIA) for shippers to access InsureShield® Shipping Protection on the FORT Systems platform. The partnership will make it easier than ever for wineries to protect high-value wine shipments. Many wine shippers currently protect wine shipments through standard carrier liability, but the InsureShield solution provides far more comprehensive coverage and peace of mind.
— Jim McClellan
“We are very excited to be able to include an integrated InsureShield Protection option to companies shipping with FORT,” said co-founder Jim McClellan. “We’ve heard dozens of stories from wineries that failed to receive sufficient compensation for packages that were damaged, lost, or stolen. By integrating InsureShield into the platform, we can help ensure that any winery shipping with FORT is able to select premium coverage for their shipments.
“When retail value can be in the thousands of dollars for a single package, InsureShield will help ensure peace of mind for wineries shipping high-value wines, and underscores FORT’s commitment to serving the needs of every shipper,” McClellan said.
The InsureShield program adds an important piece to the range of options in the FORT platform, which helps manage packages from order creation all the way through to final delivery. With this fully integrated option, for any given shipment, wineries can opt for InsureShield coverage in seconds.
Ecommerce orders that need to be shipped will continue to grow for the foreseeable future, and that growth underscores the need for a robust insured shipping option, especially for extremely high-value packages. In a recent State of Shipping study, 92% of surveyed merchants reported costly impacts to their business as a result of lost, stolen or damaged shipments, with over half of merchants losing more than $50,000 as a result in one year.
When wineries use carrier liability and loss occurs, the shipper must prove that the loss or damage happened while the goods were in the carrier's physical control. InsureShield offers far greater flexibility and coverage, and it will provide maximum protection for wineries in the event of loss, damage, and porch piracy, according to the provider UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc.
The attached table from the insurance broker highlights the difference between what carrier liability offers versus InsureShield protection.
For more information on enabling InsureShield for wine shipments, wineries can reach out to their FORT-powered warehouse partners, or contact FORT directly.
1 2022 State of Shipping Report, UPS Capital.
Insurance Disclaimer
Insurance coverage is underwritten by an authorized insurance company and issued through licensed insurance producers, including UPS Capital Insurance Agency, Inc. (“UPSCIA”), a subsidiary of UPS Capital Corporation. The insurance company, UPSCIA and its licensed affiliates reserve the right to change or cancel the program at any time. This information does not in any way alter or amend the terms, limitations or exclusions of the applicable insurance policy or program. Insurance coverage is not available in all jurisdictions.
Robert Underhill
FORT Systems
+1 415 706-8735
info@fortsystems.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn