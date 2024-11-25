Submit Release
LASC to begin mandatory eService Dec. 2

(Subscription required) Represented parties wishing to transmit, deliver or serve documents for juvenile dependency appeals in Los Angeles County Superior Court will be required to accept the court's eService starting Dec. 2, the court announced Friday.

