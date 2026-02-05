Submit Release
Counsel Cited for Not Following Local Rule About Bankruptcy

Div. Five of the First District Court of Appeal has admonished two sets of attorneys for misconduct for failing to comply with local appellate rules requiring that any party “who is aware of a bankruptcy that could cause or impose a stay” to give notice of the filing, rejecting both sides’ attempt to excuse their silence by asserting that insolvency experts informed them that the plaintiff’s filing would not affect the appeal.

