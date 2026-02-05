People With Disabilities Are More Likely Than Those Without to Have Court Experience

Nearly half of adults with disabilities live in households in which someone has been involved in a court case, according to a recent national poll by The Pew Charitable Trusts. This is the first known data on the prevalence of this population’s court interaction, which is significantly higher than for those without disabilities.

