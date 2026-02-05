[U.S.] Supreme Court leaves California’s Prop 50 maps in place for 2026 midterms

Proposition 50, the ballot measure approved by California voters to increase Democrats’ U.S. House majority in the state and counter similar actions by Republicans in Texas and other states, survived its last legal challenge Wednesday when the Supreme Court rejected an effort to block its implementation by the California Republican Party and the Trump administration, leaving the new maps in effect for this year’s congressional elections.

