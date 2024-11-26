11th Annual American Reality Television Awards Set to Premiere: November 29, 2024

Heather McDonald Josh McBride and Ray Cunningham

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since its launch in 2013, the American Reality Television Awards (ARTAS) has honored exceptional achievements in the ever-evolving world of unscripted television, celebrating the creators of unforgettable moments both on-screen and behind the scenes. The 11th Annual ARTAS took center stage at Avalon Hollywood (1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028) and was an extraordinary evening. The event will premiere on Friday, November 29, 2024, across The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, YouTube and TrillerTV.This year’s show will be hosted by the 2023 ARTAS winner for Outstanding Podcast, Heather McDonald, a talented stand-up comedian, actress, and the host of the hit podcast “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald.” Known for her sharp wit and humor, McDonald has made a significant mark on the entertainment scene with two stand-up specials, 2X New York Times best-selling author and numerous appearances in TV shows and movies. A proud Southern California native, Heather continues to entertain audiences with her unique comedic style and engaging storytellingConfirmed TalentThe 11th Annual ARTAS is set to feature a vibrant array of presenters from some of the biggest names and fan-favorites across reality TV, including:● JoJo Siwa – Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test (FOX)● Omarosa – House of Villains Season 1 (E!)● AJ McLean – Backstreet Boys, Host of The Fashion Star● Howie D. – Backstreet Boys● Kendra Wilkinson – The Girls Next Door (E!)● Vivica A. Fox – Actress/Director/Former ARTAS Host● Ed "Big Ed" Brown – 90 Day Fiancé (TLC)● George Gray – The Price Is Right (CBS)● James O’Halloran – The Price Is Right (CBS)● Tamra Judge and Eddie Judge – The Real Housewives of Orange County (BRAVO)● Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (BRAVO)● Jai Rodriguez – Queer Eye for the Straight Guy (BRAVO)● Nev Schulman – Catfish (MTV)● Chandler Kinney – Dancing with the Stars (ABC), Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (MAX)● Gleb Savchenko – Dancing with the Stars (ABC)● Chelsea Lazkani – Selling Sunset (NETFLIX)● Kailyn Lowry – Teen Mom 2 (MTV)● Angeria VanMicheals – RuPaul's Drag Race All-Stars WINNER (MTV)● Jimbo – RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars WINNER (MTV)● Salina EsTitties – RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)● Aura Mayari – RuPaul's Drag Race (MTV)● Dr. Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)● Saraya – All-Elite Wrestling Superstar● Caitlin O'Connor – Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty (HBO)● Kelly Rizzo – Special Forces: World's Toughest Test (FOX)● Sterling “Steelo” Brim – RIDICULOUSNESS (MTV)● Ninja Kidz (YouTube)● Melody Rodgers – Love & Marriage: Huntsville (OWN)● Lateshia Pearson – Belle Collective (OWN)● Alison Victoria – Ugliest House in America (HGTV)● Mai Whelan – Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 WINNER (NETFLIX)● Vance Walker – American Ninja Warrior Season 15 & 16 WINNER (NBC)● Chelsie Baham – Big Brother Season 26 WINNER (CBS)● Jag Bains – Big Brother Season 25 WINNER (CBS)● Brandon Baker – The Circle Season 6 WINNER (NETFLIX)● Gabriel Cannon – Claim to Fame Season 2 WINNER (ABC)● Mike O’Brien – The Mole Season 2 WINNER (NETFLIX)● Sean Patrick Bryan – The Mole Season 2 MOLE (NETFLIX)● Laura Pierson – The Amazing Race, WINNER (CBS)● James Wallington – The Amazing Race, WINNER (CBS)● Chloe Veitch – Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark (NETFLIX)● Sophie Habboo – Made in Chelsea (E4)● Erin Tomasello – Emmy-winning Casting Director (PEACOCK)● Kim Manning – Roller Jam (MAX)- Special performance● Alicia Reason – Roller Jam (MAX)- Special performance● Jammalynn – Roller Jam (MAX)- Special performanceRed Carpet Correspondents● Josh McBride – TV Host● Ray Cunningham – Love & Hip Hop Hollywood (VH1)Statuette Presenters● Rubina Bernabe & Tucker Des Lauriers – Big Brother Season 26 (CBS)Resident DJ● Bowie Jane – Big Brother Season 25 (CBS)Mission StatementThe ARTAS is committed to celebrating the art of reality television. By supporting and redefining reality media, the awards reward excellence, encourage creative risk-taking, and spotlight the vital role of public engagement in the industry. This annual event fosters an atmosphere of camaraderie and diversity, which are at the core of reality television’s enduring popularity and influence.This year’s nominees represent a diverse cross-section of reality TV, from groundbreaking competition series to heartwarming docuseries. A full list of nominees is available at the 11th Annual Nominees List What is Reality?Reality is everything we experience and reflect upon—moments big and small, familiar and extraordinary. Reality TV captures life’s diverse journeys: love and heartbreak, triumphs and trials, dreams and setbacks. It transports us to exotic places, elite homes, bustling kitchens, school halls, and even our own neighborhoods. 