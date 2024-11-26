VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) Spotlights Philanthropic Leader Jorge Guinovart and Launch of VizConnect Exchange, LLC

JHH Meme Coin Celebrating Champion Jen-Hsun Huang!! NVIDIA CEO - Jen-Hsun Huang - Taking AI Processing to the Next Level!! Jen-Hsun Huang - JHH Meme Coin - Great Story Unfolding!!

VizConnect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VIZC)

PORTLAND, ME, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- VizConnect, Inc. ($VIZC: OTC) is proud to announce the innovative work of Jorge Guinovart, a key member of the development team for the soon-to-be launched VizConnect Exchange, LLC. Jorge’s efforts exemplify the spirit of innovation and community impact that define the mission of VizConnect, Inc.As the founder of JHH Coin, a cryptocurrency designed as a tribute to NVIDIA founder Jen-Hsun Huang, Jorge has brought together the worlds of philanthropy and technology. Recently, through JHH Coin, Jorge led a significant charitable initiative to support a boys' orphanage in Puerto Rico. This donation not only honors Huang’s legacy of technological leadership but also showcases the potential for cryptocurrency to drive positive change in the global community. Learn more about Jorge’s philanthropic efforts and the vision behind JHH Coin in this press release.Jen-Hsun Huang Crypto Community Steps Up with Generous Donation to Puerto Rican Boys’ Orphanage, Calls Upon the Crypto Industry to Unite in Philanthropy:VizConnect Exchange, LLC, set to launch in early 2025, aims to redefine cryptocurrency trading with a focus on accessibility, education, and security. The platform will provide intuitive tools to empower individuals at all levels of experience to engage with digital assets confidently. Jorge’s leadership within the development team ensures that the exchange remains committed to its core mission of inclusivity and innovation."This initiative reflects the heart of VizConnect’s mission: leveraging cutting-edge technologies to empower individuals and uplift communities,” said Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc. “Jorge’s work with JHH Coin and his contributions to VizConnect Exchange demonstrate how technology and compassion can intersect to create lasting impact.”JHH Coin, designed as a tribute to one of the tech industry’s most influential figures, embodies the values of innovation, resilience, and generosity. Jorge’s decision to tie this cryptocurrency to philanthropic efforts highlights the transformative potential of blockchain technology when used for the greater good.As VizConnect Exchange, LLC prepares to launch, VizConnect, Inc. remains dedicated to supporting technologies that bridge gaps and foster growth across diverse sectors. The VizConnect Exchange platform will play a pivotal role in expanding cryptocurrency access to underserved communities while maintaining commitment to security and user education.VizConnect Exchange is targeted to launch in early 2025:VIZCONNECT EXCHANGE LAUNCH TRAILER VIDEO: http://www.VizConnect.com/ About VizConnect, Inc.:VizConnect, Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The Company’s portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap is targeting four key industry sectors and focusing its’ core economic growth pillars in the areas of real estate development, green energy production, medical/healthcare IT and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI Driven initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions, offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company’s experienced Team is driven to increase customers’ value, maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information: Please contact Temba Mahaka via email at Info@VizConnect.com, or via the website http://www.VizConnect.com/ About VizConnect Exchange, LLC:VizConnect Exchange, LLC is a cryptocurrency centralized exchange focused on providing user-friendly access to digital assets. Through its innovative platform, VizConnect Exchange aims to redefine the cryptocurrency trading experience, offering secure and simplified interactions for users at all levels of expertise.Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

VIZCONNECT EXCHANGE LAUNCH TRAILER VIDEO:

