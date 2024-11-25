Government supports student placement at two private long-term care homes 

CANADA, November 25 - The Government of Prince Edward Island and Holland College have partnered with two private long-term care homes enabling students from the Occupational Therapy Assistant / Physiotherapy Assistant (OTA/PTA) program to support allied healthcare professionals in providing rehabilitation care to residents.

The two private long term-care homes participating in this pilot are Garden Home and The Mount Continuing Care Facility. As part of this initiative, government provided Holland College with a grant to hire clinical coordinators and a program coordinator.

The work of an OTA/PTA includes implementing therapeutic interventions. OT focuses on improving motor skills for daily living while PT aims to maintain or improve physical function and mobility.

Government is enhancing allied health supports at community care and long-term care facilities to improve the quality of life of residents, while creating better alignment between public and private long-term care homes, consistent with the recommendations from the COVID 19 Long-Term Care Review.

Last week, students began their assignment at Garden Home. Six students will participate in the first four-week placement, followed by three students in a six-week placement. A third six- week placement will begin at The Mount Continuing Care Facility in early March 2025. Students will rotate between OT and PT placements.

The mission of the OTA/PTA program is to provide students with the knowledge, skills, and values necessary to become effective members of the healthcare team, promote health and wellness, and improve the quality of life of individuals with disabilities and functional limitations.

Holland College will monitor the students during their placements, seek input and feedback from the two participating facilities, and provide a report to government at the end of the pilot.

Quotes:

“Government is proud to partner with Holland College to give students the opportunity to learn and build their skillset in a healthcare setting. We are hopeful that this will be a positive and beneficial experience for residents in the homes and that students see the enriching benefits of working in long-term care in PEI.” - Hon. Mark McLane, Minister of Health and Wellness

“This collaboration between Holland College’s OTA-PTA program and private long-term care facilities will enhance allied health services for residents and enrich the educational experiences of our students. By offering supervised placements, we not only meet essential practicum requirements but also boost the practical skills, confidence, and competence of our students. This partnership fosters a dynamic learning environment, promotes health equity, and reinforces our dedication to experiential learning and community engagement. Together, we are paving the way for a healthier future and a more prepared healthcare workforce.”

- Dr. Alexander (Sandy) MacDonald, Holland College President

“Members of the Nursing Home Association of PEI are thrilled to embrace this significant advancement in occupational therapy (OT) and physiotherapy (PT) services in our homes. Occupational therapy empowers our residents to achieve their highest function and engagement in meaningful daily activities, fostering independence and purpose. Physiotherapy focuses on improving physical function and mobility, promoting better overall well-being. Together, these vital services will significantly enrich our residents' quality of life and daily experiences, aligning with our commitment to exceptional care.”

- Jason Lee, CEO, Garden Home

