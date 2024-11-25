Unexpected Palettes: Nature's Resilient Beauty Blooms All Year Round in BC’s Gardens

British Columbia’s year-round garden destinations offer a surprising range of colourful sights.

Visiting our gardens in winter is a peaceful way to connect with nature and experience a new palette of colours and textures.” — Geoff Ball

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- As winter approaches, many of British Columbia’s gardens continue to welcome visitors with unexpected, resilient beauty and will continue to do so until next spring. Year-round destinations like The Butchart Gardens, VanDusen Botanical Garden, and UBC Botanical Garden invite guests to experience nature’s enduring colours and textures—showcasing how select plants continue to thrive even as temperatures drop—together with spectacular seasonal displays.Guests are invited to enjoy BC’s peaceful, lush spaces during the off season, creating an ideal escape that highlights BC’s mild climate and unique plant diversity.“Our gardens reveal a remarkable side of nature that many might not expect in the off-season,” says Gardens BC spokesperson Geoff Ball. “The cool season brings out deep hues, vivid berries, and resilient blooms that showcase BC’s unique climate and plant diversity. Visiting our gardens in winter is a peaceful way to connect with nature and experience a new palette of colours and textures—perfect for anyone looking for tranquility and inspiration in the colder months.”Unexpected Beauty: Highlights of Nature’s Winter ResilienceWhile most people associate flora with spring and summer, many plants thrive in BC’s winter climate. These plants adapt to the shorter days and cooler temperatures, exhibiting an array of unique and colourful features that shine in the grey days of winter:Winter blooms - favourites such as witch hazels, hellebores, camellias, and carpet forming late winter bulbs, as well as unique and lesser known exotic species like Chimonanthus praecox (winter sweet), Edgeworthia chrysantha (paperbush), and Cornus mas (Cornelian cherry).Colourful berries - shades of red, orange, yellow, white, and pink, including winterberry holly, Japanese skimmia, heavenly bamboo, and snowberry.Interesting bark and stems - such as the peeling red bark of paperbark maple and Arbutus unedo, the white flaking bark of birches, the mottled bark of Stewartia pseudocamellia and eucalyptus, and the vibrant hued stems of coral bark maple, twig dogwoods, and willows.Unique foliage - evergreen conifers in shades of blue, gold, and bronze, rhododendrons with showy indumentum, and variegated and silver-leaved evergreens such as spotted laurel, winter daphne, and eucalyptus.Gardens Open Year-Round for Exploration and EnjoymentGardens BC invites visitors to explore these living displays and take a peaceful journey through the province’s gardens during the off season. While many may not expect to see blooms in winter, these gardens showcase BC’s unique horticultural offerings. The winter blooms and berries on display create a serene and immersive experience for visitors, making it an ideal time for families, nature enthusiasts, and travellers seeking peaceful, visually captivating settings in a less crowded, more intimate setting.Gardens open year-round include:VanDusen Botanical Garden (Vancouver)David Douglas Botanical Garden (Prince George)Dr. Sun Yat-Sen Classical Chinese Garden (Vancouver)Hatley Park at Royal Roads (Victoria)Horticulture Centre of the Pacific (Victoria)Nitobe Memorial Garden (Vancouver)The Butchart Gardens (Victoria)UBC Botanical Garden (Vancouver)Victoria Butterfly Garden (Victoria)Abkhazi Garden (Victoria)Milner Gardens & Woodland (Qualicum Beach)Bloedel Conservatory (Vancouver, currently closed for renovations, reopening in early January)Please check individual garden hours as seasonal schedules may vary.Plan Your VisitBC’s gardens offer a refuge in every season. Visitors can enjoy them year-round, whether planning a quiet day out, a romantic winter date, or an inspiring family outing. In addition, many gardens will be showcasing holiday light displays and holding seasonal events such as holiday themed markets and winter wreath sales. For more information on visiting any of the aforementioned all-season gardens, and for a list of events, visit gardensbc.com

