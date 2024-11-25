Derby Barracks/ Unlawful Trespass
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A5005748
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 @ 1218 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Sarault Rd, Troy, VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Nicole Richards
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/04/2024 at approximately 1218 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a person unlawfully trespassing at a residence located on Sarault Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. State Police identified the suspect as, Nicole Richardson, 38 of Troy, VT. Further investigation determined Richardson had unlawfully entered a residence without permission from the owner. Richardson was later located and issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0830 hrs
COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division
MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED
