UPDATED ACCUSED from Nicole Richards to Nicole Richardson

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 24A5005748 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice STATION: Derby CONTACT#: 802-334-8881 DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 @ 1218 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: Sarault Rd, Troy, VT VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson AGE: 38 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/04/2024 at approximately 1218 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a person unlawfully trespassing at a residence located on Sarault Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. State Police identified the suspect as, Nicole Richardson, 38 of Troy, VT. Further investigation determined Richardson had unlawfully entered a residence without permission from the owner. Richardson was later located and issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges. COURT ACTION: YES COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0830 hrs COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

