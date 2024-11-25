Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,034 in the last 365 days.

UPDATED ACCUSED from Nicole Richards to Nicole Richardson

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A5005748

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Anthony Rice                            

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/04/2024 @ 1218 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Sarault Rd, Troy, VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Nicole Richardson

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Troy, VT                                          

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/04/2024 at approximately 1218 hours, the Vermont State Police were notified about a person unlawfully trespassing at a residence located on Sarault Rd in the Town of Troy, VT. State Police identified the suspect as, Nicole Richardson, 38 of Troy, VT. Further investigation determined Richardson had unlawfully entered a residence without permission from the owner. Richardson was later located and issued a citation to appear in court for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/17/2024 @ 0830 hrs

COURT: Orleans Superior Court - Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: NOT INCLUDED

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

UPDATED ACCUSED from Nicole Richards to Nicole Richardson

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more