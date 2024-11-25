Road Safety Workshop Series for Government Officials in Southern Africa Kick-off in Eswatini

The opening session in Manzini has already trained 41 government officials. The upcoming workshops are expected to engage and equip an additional 300 participants with practical knowledge and actionable tools.

Participants at the Mazini session received a comprehensive overview of global and regional road safety statistics, followed by insights into the global road safety agenda. Afterwards, the methodology of the toolkit on Management Practices for Safer Roads was presented accompanied by examples of country interventions.

The workshop also included an interactive component where participants worked through a practical exercise using the Plan-Do-Check-Act (PDCA) methodology to address road safety challenges. By the end of the session, attendees were equipped to articulate key global road safety frameworks and apply problem-solving approaches to improve safety outcomes in the region.