Iconic Portofino Tower Condominium Hits the Market listed by Bo Palazola

Former home of Colorado Governor Jared Polis hits the market.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The prestigious Portofino Tower, a landmark in Denver’s vibrant Uptown neighborhood, is set to welcome a new owner.
A stunning 2-bedroom, 1-office, 3-bathroom condominium, once the residence of former Colorado Governor Jared Polis, is now available for purchase.
This luxurious 2,800-square-foot condominium offers breathtaking views of the city skyline and a sophisticated blend of modern elegance and classic charm. The residence boasts high-end finishes, spacious rooms, and an expansive private terrace perfect for entertaining.
Residents of the Portofino Tower enjoy a host of world-class amenities, including:
Grand lobby with a spiral staircase and fireplace
State-of-the-art fitness center
Heated indoor pool
Sauna
Wine storage room
Business center
24-hour concierge and security
This exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Colorado history is now within reach.
Property Highlights:
2 Bedrooms
1 Office
3 Bathrooms
2,800 Square Feet
Expansive Private Terrace
Stunning City Views
World-Class Amenities
Former Residence of Governor Jared Polis
Price: $1,595,000
About Portofino Tower
The Portofino Tower is a 14-story luxury condominium building located in the heart of Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. This iconic building offers residents a sophisticated lifestyle with unparalleled amenities and stunning views.
