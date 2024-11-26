Iconic Portofino Tower Condominium Hits the Market listed by Bo Palazola

1827 N Grant Street Full Building 1827 N Grant Street Full Kitchen 1827 N Grant Street Primary Suite

Former home of Colorado Governor Jared Polis hits the market.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The prestigious Portofino Tower, a landmark in Denver’s vibrant Uptown neighborhood, is set to welcome a new owner.A stunning 2-bedroom, 1-office, 3-bathroom condominium, once the residence of former Colorado Governor Jared Polis, is now available for purchase.This luxurious 2,800-square-foot condominium offers breathtaking views of the city skyline and a sophisticated blend of modern elegance and classic charm. The residence boasts high-end finishes, spacious rooms, and an expansive private terrace perfect for entertaining.Residents of the Portofino Tower enjoy a host of world-class amenities, including:Grand lobby with a spiral staircase and fireplaceState-of-the-art fitness centerHeated indoor poolSaunaWine storage roomBusiness center24-hour concierge and securityThis exclusive opportunity to own a piece of Colorado history is now within reach.Property Highlights:2 Bedrooms1 Office3 Bathrooms2,800 Square FeetExpansive Private TerraceStunning City ViewsWorld-Class AmenitiesFormer Residence of Governor Jared PolisPrice: $1,595,000For more information or to schedule a private tour, please contact:Engel & Völker's Denver+1(850)687-0700bo.palazola@evrealestate.comAbout Portofino TowerThe Portofino Tower is a 14-story luxury condominium building located in the heart of Denver’s Uptown neighborhood. This iconic building offers residents a sophisticated lifestyle with unparalleled amenities and stunning views.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.