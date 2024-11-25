DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac, Nov. 25 (published November 25, 2024)

Explore the outdoors this winter by hunting Minnesota small game

Hunting pheasants, ruffed grouse, squirrels or rabbits offers opportunities to enjoy the Minnesota outdoors as temperatures fall and snow blankets the landscape.

Pheasants: Hunting season is open through Jan. 1, 2025. On Dec. 1, the daily bag limit increases to three roosters, with a possession limit of nine roosters. The best places to find pheasants at this time of year are in tall grass or cattail marshes. Hunters should remember to exercise caution around thin ice.

Grouse: Hunting season is open through Jan. 1, 2025. Wintertime grouse hunters might find success during the “golden hour,” which is the last hour before sunset when ruffed grouse move out of their snow roosts to feed.

Squirrels: Hunting season is open through Feb. 28, 2025. Winter is breeding season for squirrels, which means they are active and easier to find.

Rabbits: Hunting season is open through Feb. 28, 2025. Hunters will find the most success around thick cover, such as brush piles, thorn tangles and briars.

Fisher, martin and bobcat trapping opens Saturday, Dec. 14, so hunters should be aware of the potential for additional traps in the woods.

Hunters also can find regulations and complete bag limit information on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources website. More information about how or where to hunt can be found on the DNR’s learn to hunt webpages. Recorded webinars with tips on how to hunt pheasants, grouse, squirrels or rabbits are available in the webinar archive on the outdoor skills and stewardship page of the Minnesota DNR website.

Reminder for anglers on winter walleye fishing regulations for Upper Red, Mille Lacs lakes

Anglers are reminded that the walleye limit for Upper Red Lake this winter will continue to be a four fish possession limit, with only one walleye longer than 17 inches allowed. On Mille Lacs Lake, state-licensed anglers will be able to keep two walleye 18-20 inches long, or one walleye 18-20 inches and one walleye longer than 28 inches, from Sunday, Dec. 1, 2024, to Sunday, Feb. 23, 2025.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources sets winter regulations for these lakes after the completion of annual fall population assessments. Results from Upper Red Lake showed the lake is full of young fish, with half the catch shorter than 14 inches. There were also good numbers of fish in the 17- to 20-inch range. Mille Lacs’ results found higher walleye abundance than in 2023, along with strong numbers of juvenile fish that are expected to contribute to the fishery in the future.

Complete winter fishing regulations are available on the Upper Red Lake regulations webpage and the Mille Lacs Lake regulations webpage.

Registration open for Minnesota DNR webinars on winter outdoor skills and stewardship

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites people interested in wildlife and outdoor skills to check out the winter program schedule for the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webinar series.

Webinars will cover flying squirrels, outdoor winter activities for kids and families, woodpeckers, ice fishing with tip-ups, oak wilt identification and prevention, fishers, outdoor classes at school, the status of the American chestnut, appreciating birds people love to hate and winter ecology.

On Wednesday, Nov. 27, Beth Holbrook, Minnesota DNR fisheries research scientist, will discuss changes in Minnesota’s yellow perch populations, including the latest research results and what that means for perch as an important prey for big game fish and for anglers who are targeting perch. Scott Mackenthun, DNR area fisheries supervisor, will also discuss how anglers can improve their chances to catch perch through the ice this winter.

The Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series webinars are free and offered year-round, though registration is required. Visit the Outdoor Skills and Stewardship webpage of the Minnesota DNR website for the registration portal, more information about upcoming webinars and recordings of past webinars.