Anglers: Paper permits for steelhead/salmon will only be available at F&G offices, vendors after Dec. 9

For anglers wanting to buy a paper salmon and steelhead permit for late 2024 or early 2025 using will need to do so in person at a Fish and Game Office or license vendor location after Dec. 9. E-tags for steelhead/salmon can be bought online at any time. Anglers can buy the e-tag online through the Go Outdoors Idaho app or at GoOutdoorsIdaho.com.

Due to high volumes of tag sales throughout December, printing and mailing of tags may not arrive until February. To ensure anglers get their permits needed for December/January, online sales will be limited to e-tags, and after Dec. 9, paper permits for steelhead will only be available at Fish and Game offices and license vendors.

Implemented back in April 2024, Idaho Fish and Game’s e-tagging system allows anglers to validate their salmon or steelhead permit through the GoOutdoorsIdaho mobile app. To learn more about salmon and steelhead e-tagging, visit Fish and Game’s E-Tagging webpage or listen to Episode 36 of Idaho Fish and Game’s Hook and Bulletin podcast featuring Fish and Game's Anadromous Fisheries Coordinator Chris Sullivan and Tara Reichert, Fish and Game’s License Operations Manager.