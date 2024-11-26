Gallop into Brighter Tomorrows with Soul Strides Journey This Giving Tuesday

Soul Strides Journey, Inc. – A transformative nonprofit combining equine wisdom and ketamine-assisted therapy for authentic self-discovery and purposeful renewal. Alison Hunter, LMFT, and a client engage in an equine therapy session at Soul Strides Journey, where horses help mirror emotions and support the healing process. Warrior Women participants immersed in a healing journey during a Soul Strides retreat, embracing connection, reflection, and transformation in a supportive group setting.

Transform lives through equine-assisted therapy, ketamine therapy, and group healing. Support Soul Strides Journey this Giving Tuesday!

Soul Strides is more than therapy—it’s a journey of transformation that brings hope and healing through connection and compassion.” — Sara Herman MD ABOIM

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soul Strides Journey Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to innovative mental health solutions, is extending its efforts to support individuals facing significant emotional challenges. Through equine-assisted therapy, ketamine -assisted psychotherapy, and facilitated group processing, Soul Strides provides participants with a comprehensive pathway to healing and self-discovery.This Giving Tuesday, Soul Strides highlights its unique programs, including its work with Warrior Women , a support initiative for mothers navigating the complexities of adult children’s substance use disorders. By fostering resilience and emotional growth, these programs create lasting impacts in the lives of participants.Innovative Therapies for Mental HealthSoul Strides combines equine-assisted therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a group setting to address emotional trauma, foster self-awareness, and promote sustainable change. Horses play a crucial role, offering reflective, nonjudgmental feedback that helps participants process emotions in real time.“Our goal is to create safe and supportive spaces where individuals can explore their challenges and begin to heal,” says Dr. Sara Herman, co-founder of Soul Strides Journey. “We are dedicated to delivering holistic programs that make a real difference in people’s lives.”Community Support in ActionWith the growing demand for mental health services, donations ensure these programs remain accessible to those who need them most. Contributions help fund critical elements of the retreat experience, such as:-Transformation workbooks for participants.-Medical assessments and equine therapy sessions.-Scholarships to make healing accessible for underserved individuals.About Soul Strides Journey Inc.Soul Strides Journey Inc. is a nonprofit organization specializing in integrative healing programs. Its innovative model blends equine-assisted therapy, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and group processing to foster emotional well-being and resilience. Founded by Dr. Sara Herman, MD, ABOIM, and Alison Hunter, LMFT, Soul Strides serves as a bridge for those seeking transformative mental health support.For more information, visit Soul Strides. https://soulstrides.org

