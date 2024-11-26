Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,497 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,054 in the last 365 days.

Gallop into Brighter Tomorrows with Soul Strides Journey This Giving Tuesday

Soul Strides Journey logo featuring a horse with a radiant third eye, surrounded by colorful rays, symbolizing the integration of equine wisdom, ketamine-assisted transformation, and purposeful healing.

Soul Strides Journey, Inc. – A transformative nonprofit combining equine wisdom and ketamine-assisted therapy for authentic self-discovery and purposeful renewal.

Alison Hunter, LMFT, and a client stand next to a horse during an equine therapy session at Soul Strides Journey, using the horse's presence to aid emotional healing and reflection.

Alison Hunter, LMFT, and a client engage in an equine therapy session at Soul Strides Journey, where horses help mirror emotions and support the healing process.

A group of Warrior Women participants lying on mats with blankets and eye masks during a Soul Strides retreat, engaging in a guided healing journey in a serene indoor setting.

Warrior Women participants immersed in a healing journey during a Soul Strides retreat, embracing connection, reflection, and transformation in a supportive group setting.

Transform lives through equine-assisted therapy, ketamine therapy, and group healing. Support Soul Strides Journey this Giving Tuesday!

Soul Strides is more than therapy—it’s a journey of transformation that brings hope and healing through connection and compassion.”
— Sara Herman MD ABOIM
MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Soul Strides Journey Inc., a nonprofit organization committed to innovative mental health solutions, is extending its efforts to support individuals facing significant emotional challenges. Through equine-assisted therapy, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and facilitated group processing, Soul Strides provides participants with a comprehensive pathway to healing and self-discovery.

This Giving Tuesday, Soul Strides highlights its unique programs, including its work with Warrior Women, a support initiative for mothers navigating the complexities of adult children’s substance use disorders. By fostering resilience and emotional growth, these programs create lasting impacts in the lives of participants.

Innovative Therapies for Mental Health
Soul Strides combines equine-assisted therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy in a group setting to address emotional trauma, foster self-awareness, and promote sustainable change. Horses play a crucial role, offering reflective, nonjudgmental feedback that helps participants process emotions in real time.

“Our goal is to create safe and supportive spaces where individuals can explore their challenges and begin to heal,” says Dr. Sara Herman, co-founder of Soul Strides Journey. “We are dedicated to delivering holistic programs that make a real difference in people’s lives.”

Community Support in Action
With the growing demand for mental health services, donations ensure these programs remain accessible to those who need them most. Contributions help fund critical elements of the retreat experience, such as:

-Transformation workbooks for participants.
-Medical assessments and equine therapy sessions.
-Scholarships to make healing accessible for underserved individuals.

About Soul Strides Journey Inc.
Soul Strides Journey Inc. is a nonprofit organization specializing in integrative healing programs. Its innovative model blends equine-assisted therapy, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and group processing to foster emotional well-being and resilience. Founded by Dr. Sara Herman, MD, ABOIM, and Alison Hunter, LMFT, Soul Strides serves as a bridge for those seeking transformative mental health support.

For more information, visit Soul Strides. https://soulstrides.org

Sara Herman MD, ABOIM
Soft Reboot Wellness
+1 650-419-3330
info@soulstrides.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gallop into Brighter Tomorrows with Soul Strides Journey This Giving Tuesday

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Human Rights, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more