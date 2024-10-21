Soul Strides Journey, Inc. – A transformative nonprofit combining equine wisdom and ketamine-assisted therapy for authentic self-discovery and purposeful renewal. Dr. Sara Herman, MD, and Alison Hunter, LMFT – Founders of Soul Strides Journey, a nonprofit combining equine-assisted therapy and ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for transformative healing. Alison Hunter, LMFT, and a client engage in an equine therapy session at Soul Strides Journey, where horses help mirror emotions and support the healing process.

Combining equine-assisted therapy, ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, and group process work, Soul Strides Journey offers a groundbreaking approach to healing.

By integrating ketamine-assisted therapy with equine work, we provide a deeply embodied path to healing that allows individuals to reconnect with themselves and others in transformational ways.” — Sara Herman MD ABOIM

MENLO PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Sara Herman, MD , and Alison Hunter, LMFT , Announce New Nonprofit Collaboration: Soul Strides Journey, Inc.Soul Strides: Transformative Healing through Equine and Ketamine-Assisted TherapyMenlo Park, CA — [Insert Date] — Dr. Sara Herman, MD, founder of Soft Reboot Wellness , and Alison Hunter, LMFT, a seasoned therapist specializing in equine-assisted therapy, are thrilled to announce the official launch of Soul Strides, a nonprofit dedicated to holistic, transformative healing. Combining the therapeutic power of equine-assisted therapy with the groundbreaking potential of ketamine-assisted psychotherapy, Soul Strides offers a pioneering, nature-based approach to mental health that fosters deep, sustainable change.A Unique Collaboration for HealingSoul Strides represents a truly innovative collaboration, blending Dr. Herman’s expertise in psychedelic-assisted therapies with Alison Hunter’s mastery of equine-facilitated mental health. Together, they have created a program designed to help individuals heal from trauma, anxiety, depression, and other challenges through a combination of group process work and hands-on experiences with horses. The horses mirror clients’ emotions, offering non-judgmental feedback that deepens the therapeutic process. The integration of these modalities creates a powerful and embodied healing journey that addresses both mind and body.Dr. Sara Herman, MD, explains the vision behind this partnership: “By integrating ketamine-assisted therapy with equine work, we provide a deeply embodied path to healing that allows individuals to reconnect with themselves and others in ways that are profoundly transformational.”Alison Hunter, LMFT, highlights the unique healing potential of working with horses: “The connection between humans and horses is powerful and healing. Combining this with psychedelic therapy offers participants a truly transformative experience that can lead to long-lasting emotional growth and healing.”Programs at Soul StridesSoul Strides offers a variety of therapeutic programs designed to accommodate different needs and schedules:Day-Long Retreats: Participants engage in virtual preparation and integration sessions alongside immersive in-person equine-assisted and therapeutic experiences.Multiday Retreats: These intensive retreats allow for deeper exploration and healing through a combination of equine therapy, group processing, and guided journeys.Three-Month Cohort Programs: For sustained transformation, these programs alternate weekly between ketamine journeys and equine therapy, offering a continuous therapeutic experience in a supportive group setting.Supporting the Warrior WomenSoul Strides is honored to be partnering with The Warrior Women, a group of mothers navigating the emotional and practical challenges of supporting adult children with substance use disorders. These women face profound difficulties, and through Soul Strides' unique blend of equine and ketamine-assisted therapies, they will have the opportunity to heal and find strength in community. Next week, Soul Strides will kick off its first retreat for this incredible group of women. Donations to support this important initiative can be made through the Thank You Life website.About Dr. Sara Herman, MDDr. Sara Herman, MD, is a board-certified cardiothoracic anesthesiologist and integrative medicine specialist. She is the founder of Soft Reboot Wellness, a clinic specializing in ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and holistic mental health treatments. With her extensive background in psychedelic therapy, Dr. Herman has become a leader in creating innovative, compassionate, and patient-centered care for individuals seeking mental health support.About Alison Hunter, LMFTAlison Hunter, LMFT, is an experienced therapist with over 15 years of expertise in equine-assisted therapy. She has helped countless individuals heal from trauma, anxiety, and depression by harnessing the therapeutic bond between humans and horses. Her work focuses on using the wisdom of nature and animal connection to facilitate profound emotional and psychological healing.For More InformationTo learn more about Soul Strides and the programs it offers, visit www.soulstrides.org . To support the Warrior Women initiative and make a donation, visit Thank You Life at https://thankyoulife.org/soulstrides

Fireside Chat: Explaining the Vision Behind Soul Strides Journey

